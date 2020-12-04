Lev Leviev Chairman of the Board of Directors, Founder

In 2008, business partners Lev Leviev and Vyacheslav Mirilashvili founded Selectel. Since 2014, Lev has been managing the company as CEO. At the end of 2017, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Lev is a founder of the social network VK and an active entrepreneur and investor in the IT sector in Russia and abroad.

He graduated from McGill University in Canada with a bachelor’s degree in Financial Management.