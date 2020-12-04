Selectel Infrastructure for Business
We support your business on the ground and in the cloud
We provide servers for any task
We have more than 50 ready-made configurations to address the most common tasks. For more unusual ones, you can build any server with the configurator tool. We work with major Russian distributors of components, so we can find even the rarest piece of hardware.
We will help you quickly launch projects and scale them in the cloud
In a couple of minutes, you can create virtual machines, deploy managed databases and Managed Kubernetes clusters, organize reliable data storage, and ensure speedy content delivery to your users.
We create our own solutions and engage partners
We want your projects to rely on advanced technology, which is why we engage partners. We work with trusted vendors of hardware platforms and software solutions, such as Intel, Microsoft, VMware, Veeam, Kaspersky Lab, Qrator, Incapsula, etc.
We host your servers in our own facilities and monitor them closely
If you do not want to build your own small data center, we will host the equipment at our site. You provide the equipment, we ensure backup power supply, cooling, walk-round checks every 3 hours, and 100 cameras that continuously monitor the perimeter of the building and every room.
We provide the infrastructure that complies with Russian Federal Law No. 152-FZ
We know that a special infrastructure is needed to comply with legal requirements for data processing and avoid huge fines. This is exactly what we have, and we will host the data of your systems in Selectel’s certified infrastructure.
Our data centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region
«Berzarina»
2,400 sq. m
1010
6,5 МW
Address: 36s3 Berzarina Str., Moscow
Meet Our Management Team
Lev LevievChairman of the Board of Directors, Founder
In 2008, business partners Lev Leviev and Vyacheslav Mirilashvili founded Selectel. Since 2014, Lev has been managing the company as CEO. At the end of 2017, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Lev is a founder of the social network VK and an active entrepreneur and investor in the IT sector in Russia and abroad.
He graduated from McGill University in Canada with a bachelor’s degree in Financial Management.
Oleg LyubimovCEO, Member of the Board of Directors
Oleg has over 10 years of management experience in IT. He has held various executive positions in Selectel since the company was established.
Oleg co-founded DataIX, a traffic exchange network. He was in charge of data center and network infrastructure development for VK.
In 2006, Oleg defended his graduation thesis for a degree in Information Technology in Management.
We Want to Meet You
We understand how important it is to learn more about the company and its products before becoming a customer. We are always ready to tell you more about Selectel and answer your questions — write to us, and we’ll get back to you within the same business day. We will ask you about your tasks and projects, clarify the issues, and offer a solution.
You can always get a free consultation by calling us on 8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to Telegram or an e-mail to sales@selectel.ru.