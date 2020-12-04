Cloud-Based Video Surveillance and Video Analytics

The line detector will send an alert to your personal account about the presence of checkout lines. The service generates reports that identify the time when lines form most often — you can use this information to schedule the shifts of cashiers.
Who can benefit from the cloud-based video surveillance service
CEO/CMO
Learn more about the behavior of visitors and employees with smart video archive, analytics, and reports.
Heads of IT and information security departments
Quickly find the record you are looking for in the video archive and get a notification on your phone if something suspicious is happening at the facility.
CTO/CIO
Increase video storage space in a few clicks without purchasing and configuring servers.
How cloud-based video surveillance works
Video cameras are connected to the Selectel service
The user can implement this themselves or with the assistance of Selectel partners.
All records from video cameras are stored in the cloud
No one will delete or copy them — everything is securely stored in a Tier III data center.
The service analyzes video in real time and in records
This will help you get useful data to build processes and increase sales.
The user has everything under control
The system sends notifications, generates reports, and organizes smart search in the video archive. All this is provided in a single control panel accessible from any device.
What you can do with the solution from Selectel
Keep everything under control
You can monitor what is going on in the office, at the production facilities, or wherever needed. Selectel VideoAnalytics will help secure your premises from intruders and monitor the presence of employees at their workplace. The service will notify you if something goes wrong.
Earn more
If you know what your customers are interested in, you can base your sales on their preferences. Analytics modules analyze the behavior of visitors and their demographic data and study the traffic in outlets. You will discover the shelves where the customers spend more time, the age and gender of the visitors, and the time when an influx of customers creates long checkout lines.
Forget about server maintenance
You will no longer need to purchase a server for storing video records, find a place for it, or think about its maintenance and protection. With Selectel, all your records are securely stored in the cloud — we take care of the infrastructure so that you can focus on the important tasks.
What video analytics modules from Selectel can do
Monitor checkout lines counter to avoid customers leaving your store in frustration
Recognize faces and monitor premises
Analyze human behavior using artificial intelligence
Study visitors on the premises
Monitor the subjects of video surveillance
Monitor checkouts
Get to know the user’s personal account for Selectel VideoAnalytics
What else you get with the service
Selection of 10 video analytics modules
The modules are provided by our partner AxxonSoft, one of the world’s leading video analytics developers.
Compatibility with 6,000 video camera models
You can upload a video archive to the cloud from almost any camera.*
Secure storage of records
Cloud storage servers for video cameras are hosted in a Tier III data center, and all data is stored in 3 copies.
Single control panel
Manage cameras, archive and reports in one window.
* Contact us to check the compatibility of the device, buy, install or connect the camera to the service. We will provide consultations and contact details of partners across Russia who can help with the purchase and installation of equipment.
2 weeks free trial
