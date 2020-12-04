Log in Sign up

Cloud-Based Video Surveillance and Video Analytics

Selectel VideoAnalytics
Monitor your facilities with artificial intelligence, get notifications on important events, and securely store records with the service from Selectel.

Who can benefit from the cloud-based video surveillance service

CEO/CMO

Learn more about the behavior of visitors and employees with smart video archive, analytics, and reports.

Heads of IT and information security departments

Quickly find the record you are looking for in the video archive and get a notification on your phone if something suspicious is happening at the facility.

CTO/CIO

Increase video storage space in a few clicks without purchasing and configuring servers.

How cloud-based video surveillance works

Video cameras are connected to the Selectel service

The user can implement this themselves or with the assistance of Selectel partners.

All records from video cameras are stored in the cloud

No one will delete or copy them — everything is securely stored in a Tier III data center.

The service analyzes video in real time and in records

This will help you get useful data to build processes and increase sales.

The user has everything under control

The system sends notifications, generates reports, and organizes smart search in the video archive. All this is provided in a single control panel accessible from any device.

What you can do with the solution from Selectel

Keep everything under control

You can monitor what is going on in the office, at the production facilities, or wherever needed. Selectel VideoAnalytics will help secure your premises from intruders and monitor the presence of employees at their workplace. The service will notify you if something goes wrong.

Earn more

If you know what your customers are interested in, you can base your sales on their preferences. Analytics modules analyze the behavior of visitors and their demographic data and study the traffic in outlets. You will discover the shelves where the customers spend more time, the age and gender of the visitors, and the time when an influx of customers creates long checkout lines.

Forget about server maintenance

You will no longer need to purchase a server for storing video records, find a place for it, or think about its maintenance and protection. With Selectel, all your records are securely stored in the cloud — we take care of the infrastructure so that you can focus on the important tasks.

What video analytics modules from Selectel can do

Monitor checkout lines counter to avoid customers leaving your store in frustration

Recognize faces and monitor premises

Analyze human behavior using artificial intelligence

Study visitors on the premises

Monitor the subjects of video surveillance

Monitor checkouts

Get to know the user’s personal account for Selectel VideoAnalytics

Get demo access to try out the service.
Use the following credentials to sign in:

Login: demo@selectel.ru
Password: demoselectel

What else you get with the service

Selection of 10 video analytics modules

The modules are provided by our partner AxxonSoft, one of the world’s leading video analytics developers.

Compatibility with 6,000 video camera models

You can upload a video archive to the cloud from almost any camera.*

Secure storage of records

Cloud storage servers for video cameras are hosted in a Tier III data center, and all data is stored in 3 copies.

Single control panel

Manage cameras, archive and reports in one window.

* Contact us to check the compatibility of the device, buy, install or connect the camera to the service. We will provide consultations and contact details of partners across Russia who can help with the purchase and installation of equipment.

Select a price plan

Test

You can evaluate the features of the service free of charge for two weeks. All you have to do is let us know that you want it.
Free
Basic

Video surveillance, video storage for 1 month, smart video archive, motion detector, and mobile phone notifications triggered by motion detection.
₽ 880.00 per month
Basic + Analytics

A choice of 1 video analytics module out of 10 modules designed to address different tasks, such as improving security, monitoring employees, and observing visitors.
from ₽ 1,350.00 per month
** 10 available video analytics modules: «Tracker of Subjects,» «Tracker of Subjects with Neural Network Filter,» «NeuroTracker,» «Face Recognition,» «Line Detector,» «Visitor Counting,» «Human Behavior Analytics,» «POS (Checkout Counter Monitoring),» «Demographics,» «License Plate Recognition.»

Want to connect to video archive and video analytics in the cloud?

Fill in the form so that our consultants can help you connect the service as soon as possible, and we will contact you.

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru.