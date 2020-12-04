Conformity to Law No. 152-FZ «On Personal Data»

When processing any personal data, you need to assess the efficiency of measures to protect PD (Paragraph 4, Part 2 of Article 19 of Law No. 152-FZ). The exact procedure of such assessment may vary. Depending on the form of efficiency assessment, the company receives an efficiency assessment certificate or report.

Whether certification is required often depends on the type of processed data and the field in which the company operates. Certification is conducted by an FSTEC licensee, as it imposes additional restrictions on the operation of the information system.

Proper choice of the efficiency assessment form will help you implement the necessary measures to protect PD and reduce the cost of compliance with Law No. 152-FZ, as certification often turns out to be more expensive in implementation and subsequent operation.