Multi-Cloud

Deploy sophisticated solutions powered by Selectel, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud. Use the products and technologies that best suit your business processes without the limits of a single platform. Enjoy all the benefits and convenience from working with one provider: Selectel.
Key Business Tasks

Disaster recovery systems

Highly available systems, backups, 24/7 business continuity.

Information security

Full compliance with state and corporate information security regulations.

Continuous integration and deployment

Cutting-edge lifecycle management tools let you achieve lightning-fast speeds for new releases.

Hybrid cloud

A cloud infrastructure combining private and public clouds in a single integrated environment.

Data analysis

Make timely business decisions based on detailed analyses without any capital expenditures.

Autoscaling

Smart resource management for optimizing performance under peak and changing workloads.

Cloud Platforms

Cloud powered by VMware

Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)

Dedicated Servers

Cloud Storage

Azure
aws
Google Cloud Platform

Selectel Advantage

Choice and flexibility

The top features from multiple cloud platforms in one solution.

Team

Highly-qualified professionals ready to implement any project within given timelines.

Experience and reliability

Over 10 years of experience and more than 15,000 loyal clients.

AWS helped Oggetto to design and deploy infrastructure for the one of the world’s main sportswear and footwear market leader. Together, we were working on a project to launch a customer’s online store in several countries (South America, Africa), we were able to ensure the availability of services at the level of 99.999%, while significantly optimizing the cost of maintaining the infrastructure.

Oggetto, is one of the largest companies in Russia for the creation and maintenance of eCommerce projects.

Additional Services

Cloud-Based Applications

Collaborate on documents, spreadsheets, and presentations in the cloud.

Selectel Cloud Platform

Run services for your project in the cloud within minutes.

Backup of the Cloud Powered by VMware

Store and restore the data of virtual machines powered by VMware.

Protection against DDoS Attacks

Leave behind concerns about malicious attacks disrupting your systems and website.

Don’t limit yourself to a single platform

Submit a request and we’ll get back to you within the same business day.

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru.