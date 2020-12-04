Log in Sign up

IT Cost Optimization

IT cost optimization is a key task for IT units. Competent total cost of ownership (TCO) assessment, properly selected services and payment models (CAPEX or OPEX), aspects of return on investment are all labor-intensive, but necessary components for achieving an economic effect. Selectel specialists will help you optimize the structure of your IT costs by taking into account the features of information systems, their operation, and load.
Заказать решение

Optimization Outcomes

  • Maximum efficient use of the IT infrastructure.
  • Economically viable architecture that ensures the required uptime.
  • Lower risks associated with changes.
  • Reduced IT costs.

How Savings Can Be Made

  • We will help you select the right payment scheme: pay-as-you-go or long-term subscription.
  • We will identify underutilized resources and suggest the optimal configuration.
  • We will analyze the workload and determine the periods when it consistently increases and decreases. We will configure the autoscaling rules.
  • We will reduce your infrastructure management costs with API automation and our administration services.
  • We will analyze your cloud services and suggest alternatives.
  • We will look into whether you selected the right storage class. If there is data that you rarely access, we will offer more cost-effective storage options.
  • We will find out how often you make snapshots and backups. This will help us understand how much you pay for storing them.

Ваша инфраструктура может стоить дешевле

Сокращайте текущие затраты на инфраструктуру за счет выявления простаивающих мощностей и грамотно подбирайте сервисы, которые подойдут для решения ваших задач. Умело масштабируйте вычислительные ресурсы во время пиковых нагрузок и правильно управляйте бюджетом.
Оптимизировать IT-затраты

How We Can Optimize Your Infrastructure

Audit

  • We will define the goals of changes and clarify the purpose of information systems.
  • We will take an inventory of hardware and software. We will analyze the assets according to their current use.
  • We will make recommendations for optimizing your IT infrastructure.

Implementation

  • We will make changes to the system architecture, if necessary.
  • We will replace expensive resources with more optimal ones.
  • We will set up process monitoring and autoscaling.
  • We will test the final solution and assess the economic effect of changes.

Process Change

  • We will analyze the existing process aimed at optimizing IT costs.
  • We will review the decision criteria..
  • We will propose and agree the changes with you.
  • We will change the process and train your staff.

Why Selectel

400+ customers

switched to pay-as-you-go after consulting our specialists

₽736 mln

saved every year by our customers in their IT infrastructure

30% of customers

achieved greater savings than they planned at the start of the project

ITIL practices

will be implemented with the assistance of our specialists to ensure the high quality of IT services

Стоимость наших услуг

Цена решения складывается из особенностей ваших информационных систем и количества изменений, которые мы осуществим. Отправьте нам запрос, и мы сориентируем вас по стоимости.
Запросить стоимость

More Opportunities with Selectel

Cloud Migration

Migrate your services to our cloud infrastructure.

Hybrid Cloud

Combine your local infrastructure with cloud solutions from Selectel.

Fault-tolerant Infrastructure

Continuity of your business with a reliable IT solution.

Optimize Your IT Costs

Submit a request and we’ll get back to you within the same business day with details on how to cut costs for your information systems.

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru.