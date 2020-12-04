Optimization Outcomes
- Maximum efficient use of the IT infrastructure.
- Economically viable architecture that ensures the required uptime.
- Lower risks associated with changes.
- Reduced IT costs.
How Savings Can Be Made
- We will help you select the right payment scheme: pay-as-you-go or long-term subscription.
- We will identify underutilized resources and suggest the optimal configuration.
- We will analyze the workload and determine the periods when it consistently increases and decreases. We will configure the autoscaling rules.
- We will reduce your infrastructure management costs with API automation and our administration services.
- We will analyze your cloud services and suggest alternatives.
- We will look into whether you selected the right storage class. If there is data that you rarely access, we will offer more cost-effective storage options.
- We will find out how often you make snapshots and backups. This will help us understand how much you pay for storing them.
How We Can Optimize Your Infrastructure
Audit
- We will define the goals of changes and clarify the purpose of information systems.
- We will take an inventory of hardware and software. We will analyze the assets according to their current use.
- We will make recommendations for optimizing your IT infrastructure.
Implementation
- We will make changes to the system architecture, if necessary.
- We will replace expensive resources with more optimal ones.
- We will set up process monitoring and autoscaling.
- We will test the final solution and assess the economic effect of changes.
Process Change
- We will analyze the existing process aimed at optimizing IT costs.
- We will review the decision criteria..
- We will propose and agree the changes with you.
- We will change the process and train your staff.
Why Selectel
400+ customers
switched to pay-as-you-go after consulting our specialists
₽736 mln
saved every year by our customers in their IT infrastructure
30% of customers
achieved greater savings than they planned at the start of the project
ITIL practices
will be implemented with the assistance of our specialists to ensure the high quality of IT services
Optimize Your IT Costs
