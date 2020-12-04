The Perfect Solution
Developers, testers, web studios, and IT startups
Develop and test applications on virtual machines with databases stored on a dedicated production server.
Work from a remote desktop with cloud-based graphics acceleration for creating games, animations, videos, and AI and machine learning applications.
Clone production servers on virtual machines for fail-safe testing.
Retail and online markets, travel and logistics agencies, and educational projects
Temporarily scale IT resources during sales and peak seasons.
Access database servers over a local network and/or dedicated communication channel.
Isolate dedicated servers for maximum security.
Manufacturers
Design products on remote CAD workstations.
Store design documentation in the cloud for easy distribution.
Hybrid Infrastructure Components
Dedicated server
Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)
Local network
Why Choose Selectel?
Unique solutions
One of the only companies offering hybrid infrastructure as a conventional solution. Launch a hybrid network (made up of Selectel resources) in only two days.
Exact billing
Pay for resources down to the hour and under a single billing contract.
Technical support
24×7×365 technical support and a financially-backed service level agreement (SLA).
Uchi.ru is an educational platform that lets students from all over Russia learn in an interactive environment. To host their olympiads, Uchi.ru needed a high-performance hybrid platform; this would let them temporarily increase website and database resources, which contained participant assignments, during peak loads.
