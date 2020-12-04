Log in Sign up

Hybrid Infrastructure

Benefit from the power of dedicated servers and scalability of the VPC.

  • Digitize your business
  • Access dedicated servers without a VPN
  • Exact billing and deployment in two days
Submit Request

The Perfect Solution

Developers, testers, web studios, and IT startups

Develop and test applications on virtual machines with databases stored on a dedicated production server.

Work from a remote desktop with cloud-based graphics acceleration for creating games, animations, videos, and AI and machine learning applications.

Clone production servers on virtual machines for fail-safe testing.

Retail and online markets, travel and logistics agencies, and educational projects

Temporarily scale IT resources during sales and peak seasons.

Access database servers over a local network and/or dedicated communication channel.

Isolate dedicated servers for maximum security.

Manufacturers

Design products on remote CAD workstations.

Store design documentation in the cloud for easy distribution.

Hybrid Infrastructure Components

Dedicated server

The computing core of the hybrid infrastructure. You have full control over the machine’s resources and software.

Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)

A highly-scalable cloud infrastructure for creating and managing virtual machines. Settings can be changed on the fly from our online configurator.

Local network

Interconnect bare metal servers and virtual machines, disk storage, and network equipment in a secure private network. Traffic within the network is unrestricted.

Why Choose Selectel?

Unique solutions

One of the only companies offering hybrid infrastructure as a conventional solution. Launch a hybrid network (made up of Selectel resources) in only two days.

Exact billing

Pay for resources down to the hour and under a single billing contract.

Technical support

24×7×365 technical support and a financially-backed service level agreement (SLA).

Uchi.ru is an educational platform that lets students from all over Russia learn in an interactive environment. To host their olympiads, Uchi.ru needed a high-performance hybrid platform; this would let them temporarily increase website and database resources, which contained participant assignments, during peak loads.

Do you want to consolidate servers and the cloud into a single infrastructure?

Submit a request and we’ll get back to you within the same business day with details on how it can be implemented.

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru.