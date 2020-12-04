Log in Sign up

Hybrid Cloud

Forget about limitations of your local infrastructure
Объедините свою инфраструктуру с облаком

Гибридное решение, построенное совместно со специалистами Selectel, объединит вашу локальную инфраструктуру с облачными продуктами Selectel или облаками партнеров. Selectel ― единый поставщик этих облачных решений, все взаимодействия по оплате и договорам происходят через нас. Оплата в рублях даже с теми облачными сервисами, которые работают только в валюте.
Облако на базе VMware
Облако на базе VMware
Платформа Selecеl
Платформа Selectеl
Аттестованный ЦОД
Аттестованный ЦОД
Выделенные серверы
Выделенные серверы
Мультиоблачная среда
Мультиоблачная среда
When a Company Needs the Hybrid Infrastructure

Load Management & Scaling

Use the cloud resources when the power of your local infrastructure is insufficient or you expect peak loads. Hybrid cloud enables you to balance the load and ensure operation of your services even in case of a traffic surge.

Test Environment Creation

Reduce the time to market by means of rapid deployment of test environments. Prompt update management in the test environment before the field launch.

Redundancy

Arrange the backup infrastructure that will rescue you in case of emergency (e.g. power outage, equipment failure, human error). When the local infrastructure becomes unavailable, the vendor cloud will continue operating ensuring no negative impact on your business processes.

Расскажите нам, какие задачи хотите решить?

How the Hybrid Infrastructure Is Developed

1. Business Requirements Collection & Design

Together with you, we will define the most crucial data systems and applications. Then we will suggest a solution that will balance the performance, functionality, and costs.

2. Hybrid Solution Implementation

We will move some of your services to the cloud and configure the scaling rules. Then we will check the core functionality of the solution.

3. Load Test & Launch

Organizing the load testing to see how the hybrid solution goes through paces. We will note the conformity to business specifications. After that, we will put the solution into operation.

4. Infrastructure Maintenance

Scrupulous monitoring to ensure the fail-free operation of the infrastructure.

Selectel Benefits

45 Operators

ensure ceaseless data center availability. Direct Connect ensures availability of partners’ data centers.

1 Supplier

1 contract, 1 control panel to manage the balance and expenses, contact support, and access services.

250+ Hybrid infrastructure projects

already completed by Selectel.

11 Years

of infrastructure establishment experience. We know the ins and outs of architecture building— from hardware to service provision.

Platforms to Integrate in the Hybrid Cloud

VMware Availability is the tool that helps organize the hybrid cloud: this service enriches the capabilities of the customer private VMware cloud by using the computing capacity of the vendor’s public-cloud cloud — VMware-based Selectel cloud.

VMware Availability supports local and cloud deployment of various vSphere® versions, offering the full-dress functionality:

  • preserving connection between virtual machines at virtual platforms,
  • migration of virtual machines with the shortest possible idle time,
  • reverse migration.

Selectel ― авторизованный партнер VMware со знаком доверия VMware Cloud Verified. Это гарантирует клиентам Selectel высокий уровень исполнения инфраструктуры.

Пакеты услуг по построению гибридной инфраструктуры

Гибридная инфраструктура

Специалисты Selectel:

  • обеспечат IP-связность до облачной инфраструктуры;
  • настроят частное соединение (VPN);
  • организуют возможность передачи данных в облако;
  • по запросу настроят прямой доступ к облаку партнера (Direct Connect).
Гибридная информационная система

Помимо работ, связанных с интеграцией локальной и облачной инфраструктуры на L2 и L3-уровнях, специалисты Selectel проведут:

  • интеграцию служб каталогов;
  • настройку прав и политик доступа;
  • интеграцию данных (синхронизацию баз данных, хранилищ);
  • развертывание ресурсов в облаке;
  • тестирование под нагрузкой и перевод в промышленную эксплуатацию;
  • обучение технического персонала по работе с гибридным окружением и облачными сервисами (по запросу).
Гибридное решение с добавочной бизнес-ценностью

В дополнение к организации гибридной информационной системы, Selectel реализует решения с дополнительной функциональностью:

  • построение отказоустойчивой IT-инфраструктуры;
  • создание правил автомасштабирования инфраструктуры в облаке с Terraform/Kubernetes и другими инструментами;
  • применение механизмов автоматизации для развертывания тестовых сред;
  • реализация мероприятий для соответствия требованиям по защите персональных данных 152-ФЗ;
  • интеграция ITSM-систем для управления тикетами в ходе технического сопровождения и поддержки.
Expand the Potential of Your Infrastructure

Migration to the Cloud

We will move your services to the Selectel or partner cloud infrastructure.

Selectel Cloud Platform

Launch services within minutes, manage them efficiently, scale instantaneously, and store data securely.

Selectel Cloud Platform

Run services for your project in the cloud within minutes.

VMware-Powered Cloud

Establish the cloud infrastructure in a few clicks, use the load balancer, and pay as you go.

Do you want to consolidate servers and the cloud into a single infrastructure?

Submit a request and we’ll get back to you within the same business day with details on how it can be implemented.

