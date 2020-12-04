The duration of stages depends on the complexity of the established IT landscape. Selectel engineers are interested in shrinking the project duration, sticking to the following KPIs in their work:
- existing IT infrastructure analysis and data collection — no longer than 2 weeks;
- hybrid infrastructure design and finalizing with the client — no longer than 2 weeks;
- hybrid infrastructure deployment — no longer than 2 weeks;;
- testing and trial run — no longer than 1 week;
- personnel training — during the hybrid infrastructure deployment;
- maintenance and support — as per the SLA.