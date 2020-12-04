Log in Sign up

Turnkey Data Center

The perfect solution for any company looking to quickly and easily launch their own data center in Moscow or St. Petersburg. Ship your own equipment or lease from us, and our staff will mount all of the hardware and set up all of the connections. Our personnel will ensure your data center stays online and fully operational under a financially-backed SLA.
Your data center built by our team

Who Benefits

International companies

Companies looking to launch their own data centers on the Russian market. Accomplish key objectives, such as expanding your business, storing data in Russia, and minimizing CapEx.

Local companies

Regional Russian holdings and businesses. Easily open a secondary (backup) data center platform in Moscow and/or St. Petersburg, improve connectivity, and reduce OpEx by outsourcing your IT infrastructure.

What’s Included

Server and network equipment

Ship your own hardware and/or lease equipment from Selectel. We can service any combination of brands and products.

Colocation and security

We provide racks, connections to a fully redundant infrastructure, and isolation. 24/7 video surveillance, security guards, and access control systems safeguard against unauthorized access.

Communication channels

Connect directly to any of 40 operators directly within Selectel data centers or to third-party operators over our own fiber-optic network.

Features

Rapid launch

Equipment is deployed in a ready-made Tier III data center infrastructure. You’ll be allotted as much space as you need, from a single rack to an entire server room.

PCI DSS compliance

Selectel meets PCI DSS security requirements for banks, payment systems, and eCommerce. Your data center at Selectel can be easily certified for these standards.

Regular maintenance

On-duty electricians and engineers make regular rounds of infrastructure installations and service electrical and cooling systems (contact groups, filters, etc.). All work is performed according to company policy and standards.

Qualified personnel

Selectel engineers are certified by IT vendors and will perform routine maintenance on your computing and network equipment. Repairs and updates are made using the spare parts and tools that you provide.

Turnkey administration

Our administrations will perform on-demand hypervisor and system software installation as well as migrate systems from other platforms.

