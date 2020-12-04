Your data center built by our team
Who Benefits
International companies
Companies looking to launch their own data centers on the Russian market. Accomplish key objectives, such as expanding your business, storing data in Russia, and minimizing CapEx.
Local companies
Regional Russian holdings and businesses. Easily open a secondary (backup) data center platform in Moscow and/or St. Petersburg, improve connectivity, and reduce OpEx by outsourcing your IT infrastructure.
What’s Included
Server and network equipment
Colocation and security
Communication channels
Features
Rapid launch
Equipment is deployed in a ready-made Tier III data center infrastructure. You’ll be allotted as much space as you need, from a single rack to an entire server room.
PCI DSS compliance
Selectel meets PCI DSS security requirements for banks, payment systems, and eCommerce. Your data center at Selectel can be easily certified for these standards.
Regular maintenance
On-duty electricians and engineers make regular rounds of infrastructure installations and service electrical and cooling systems (contact groups, filters, etc.). All work is performed according to company policy and standards.
Qualified personnel
Selectel engineers are certified by IT vendors and will perform routine maintenance on your computing and network equipment. Repairs and updates are made using the spare parts and tools that you provide.
Turnkey administration
Our administrations will perform on-demand hypervisor and system software installation as well as migrate systems from other platforms.
