Duration of stages depends on the complexity of the migrating architecture. Selectel engineers are interested in shrinking the project duration, sticking to the following KPIs in their work:
- collecting data on the existing IT infrastructure, SWOT analysis — no longer than 2 weeks;
- migration planning — no longer than 1 week;
- testing and trial run — no longer than 2 weeks;
- migration — as per the designed schedule;
- personnel training — during the migration;
- maintenance and support — as per the SLA.