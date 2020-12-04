Log in Sign up

Cloud Migration

Year by year, more companies tend to prefer cloud services. The advanced cloud architecture enables easy adaptation to loads, whereas the simplicity of adding new services lets instantaneously respond to volatile requirements of your business, create projects at a fast clip, and release projects while preserving fine reliability and innovative nature. Selectel will help your applications and services seamlessly migrate to the cloud with minimal risks and in predictable time. Moreover, all data security requirements will be respected and observed.
Используйте по максимуму возможности облачных технологий

Переносите компоненты локальной инфраструктуры или систему целиком в облако. Легко управляйте вычислительными мощностями, моментально распределяйте доступы к ресурсам и проектам, надежно храните данные и платите по факту потребления. В качестве платформ для миграции вы можете использовать продукты Selectel и облака наших партнеров.
How to Migrate to the Cloud

1. Existing IT Landscape Audit & Planning

We will evaluate the capabilities of the existing infrastructure, identify its weaknesses, recommend enhancements, and plan migration works.

2. Testing & Trial Run

Before the prototype trial, we will test only few functions of the designed solution. This way we will be able to consider all the migration aspects to make it smooth.

3. Gradual Migration & Launch

We will migrate the services you need to the cloud, step by step. The idle time of data systems will be cut to the minimum. Once everything is all set, you will be able to start full in-cloud operation.

4. Infrastructure Maintenance & Personnel Training

Training can be in any form you like (online or on-site). We will reveal all the secrets of the cloud infrastructure to your engineers. We will meticulously monitor your infrastructure and control its operation.

Migration Strategies

Lift-And-Shift

Move a part of the infrastructure or the entire system from the local environment to the cloud space, with no architectural changes on the way. This approach is the fastest and safest — it requires fewer resources but cloud capabilities are used to the limited extent.

Replatform

Organize the infrastructure migration with the system infrastructure transformation. For instance, you can change the way the application interacts with the database or apply the auto-scaling to enjoy the benefits of the cloud platform.

Repurchase

Use another product. Sometimes this means terminating the existing license and adaptation of the services to the new platform. For example, if you want to move your email resources to the cloud, consider using the ready-to-go cloud services.

Готовы к переносу сервисов в облако?

Platforms to Deploy Your Services At

From the private cloud powered by VMware

When moving the services from the VMware private cloud to the Selectel VMware-based cloud, VMware vCloud Director® Extender and VMware vCloud® Availability are used. For large-scale infrastructures, we use VMware HCX®. These tools allow for short-idle migration and organizing hybrid infrastructures, while keeping some of virtual machines on your side.

From physical and virtual machines

When moving the resources organized not with the use of VMware (AWS, Azure, GCP, OpenStack), we use the tools for converting disk images into VMware virtual machine images.

Selectel is VMware Enterprise’s verified partner (VMware Cloud Verified). This guarantees that Selectel customers always get the finest possible level of the infrastructure implementation.

Our Experience

100+ Migration Projects

Implemented by Selectel cloud integration team

300+ Servers

Migrated within the one project with the help of Selectel engineers

70+ Apps

Migrated from customer infrastructures to the cloud

50+ TB of Data

Migrated within the one project to the Selectel cloud

Тарифы на миграцию в облако

Объект аудита инфраструктуры
Миграция
Тестирование новой инфраструктуры
Настройка сетевого окружения
Миграция базы данных
Рекомендации по оптимизации работы приложений в облаке
Выделенный архитектор
Оценка стоимости владения (TCO)
Разработка и поддержка CI/CD
Разработка отказоустойчивого решения (Disaster Recovery)
Сопровождение инфраструктуры

Стандартный

Объект аудита инфраструктуры
  • Виртуальные машины
  • Физические серверы
Миграция
Без изменения архитектуры
Тестирование новой инфраструктуры
  • Функциональное
Настройка сетевого окружения
Без изменения логической структуры
Миграция базы данных
Без изменения типа СУБД
Рекомендации по оптимизации работы приложений в облаке
Выделенный архитектор
Оценка стоимости владения (TCO)
Разработка и поддержка CI/CD
Разработка отказоустойчивого решения (Disaster Recovery)
По запросу
Сопровождение инфраструктуры
По запросу

Стандартный

Продвинутый

Объект аудита инфраструктуры
  • Виртуальные машины
  • Физические серверы
  • ПО
  • СУБД
Миграция
В новую архитектуру, оптимизированную под облако
Тестирование новой инфраструктуры
  • Функциональное
  • Нагрузочное
Настройка сетевого окружения
Для новой архитектуры
Миграция базы данных
С изменением типа СУБД
Рекомендации по оптимизации работы приложений в облаке
Выделенный архитектор
По запросу
Оценка стоимости владения (TCO)
По запросу
Разработка и поддержка CI/CD
По запросу
Разработка отказоустойчивого решения (Disaster Recovery)
По запросу
Сопровождение инфраструктуры
По запросу

Продвинутый

Премиум

Объект аудита инфраструктуры
  • Виртуальные машины
  • Физические серверы
  • ПО
  • СУБД
Миграция
В новую архитектуру, оптимизированную под облако
Тестирование новой инфраструктуры
  • Функциональное
  • Нагрузочное
  • Сканирование на уязвимости
Настройка сетевого окружения
Для новой архитектуры
Миграция базы данных
С изменением типа СУБД
Рекомендации по оптимизации работы приложений в облаке
Выделенный архитектор
Оценка стоимости владения (TCO)
Разработка и поддержка CI/CD
Разработка отказоустойчивого решения (Disaster Recovery)
По запросу
Сопровождение инфраструктуры
По запросу

Премиум

I was pleased by the personalized service: Selectel engineers really can address lots of tasks and process tons of information, promptly and efficiently. They identified and remedied all the points that could be problem-causers in the future.

Strengthen your infrastructure

IT Cost Optimization

Get More with Lower IT Costs.

Hybrid Cloud

Combine your local infrastructure with cloud solutions from Selectel and partners.

Fault-tolerant Infrastructure

Ensure continuity of your services with a smart backup and recovery plan.

Information Security

Build secure information systems with Selectel.

Migrate your infrastructure to the cloud

Submit a request and we’ll get back to you within the same business day with advice on how to distribute access to projects, scale and manage capacity in the cloud.

