- Видеохостинги
- Облачные коммуникационные сервисы с возможностью видеоконференций
- Приложения в области безопасности (потоковое видео с камер слежения)
- Образовательные платформы
- Платформы для онлайн-трансляций (например, киберспортивных соревнований)
- Хостинг онлайн-игр
A great solution for:
Telecom operators
Content providers
Cloud service providers
Решение ориентировано на контент-генераторов и контент-провайдеров:
Our solution includes a complete infrastructure for establishing a point of presence:
- Hosting on a private cloud or dedicated server
- Direct connection to IX
- Communications channel (100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, or 10 Gbps)
- Direct BGP session (when required)
Преимущества решения
Minimum Costs
There is no need to purchase your own equipment, maintain it, host it in IX, and sign a connection agreement.
No Limits
No limits on the amount of available traffic.
No Extra Paperwork
Savings on payments for services to transit and higher-level providers and no need to sign agreements with traffic exchange points.
Various Configurations
Large number of ready-made servers available within an hour.
Response Speed
Optimized network routes and, therefore, the faster response of web resources.
Any Configuration
Ability to assemble any configuration on demand to make the server ready within two days.
