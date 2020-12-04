Log in Sign up

CDN/PoP Node Infrastructure

When you choose a standard CDN/PoP Node Infrastructure, we’ll set up a communications node in Moscow or St. Petersburg with a direct connection to Internet exchange points, and all within one day.
Оставить заявку

A great solution for:

Telecom operators

Content providers

Cloud service providers

Решение ориентировано на контент-генераторов и контент-провайдеров:

  • Видеохостинги
  • Облачные коммуникационные сервисы с возможностью видеоконференций
  • Приложения в области безопасности (потоковое видео с камер слежения)
  • Образовательные платформы
  • Платформы для онлайн-трансляций (например, киберспортивных соревнований)
  • Хостинг онлайн-игр

Our solution includes a complete infrastructure for establishing a point of presence:

  • Hosting on a private cloud or dedicated server
  • Direct connection to IX
  • Communications channel (100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, or 10 Gbps)
  • Direct BGP session (when required)

Преимущества решения

Minimum Costs

There is no need to purchase your own equipment, maintain it, host it in IX, and sign a connection agreement.

No Limits

No limits on the amount of available traffic.

No Extra Paperwork

Savings on payments for services to transit and higher-level providers and no need to sign agreements with traffic exchange points.

Various Configurations

Large number of ready-made servers available within an hour.

Response Speed

Optimized network routes and, therefore, the faster response of web resources.

Any Configuration

Ability to assemble any configuration on demand to make the server ready within two days.

Рекомендуем

Dedicated Servers

Rent a physical server for tasks of any complexity.

Additional Services

Monitoring, server administration, software rental, protection against DDoS Attacks.

Submit a form

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru.