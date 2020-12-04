Web Application Firewall

How It Works
Elementary WAF
Advising clients on the following issues:
- using the basic functionality of your personal account,
- clarifications on blocked requests.
Advisory WAF
Advising clients on the following issues:
- using the basic functionality of your personal account,
- clarifications on blocked requests,
- integration with external systems using SYSLOG or REST API mechanisms.
Features
Guaranteed security
WAF protects sites from all threats in the OWASP — Open Web Application Security Project, including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS) and remote file inclusion.
Create user rules
Administrators can configure user reports and security alerts, perform audits, and investigate incidents.
Protection policies
Customizable filtration policies help protect from targeted attacks on an application’s business logic, determine exceptions, and minimize false positives.
Dynamic profiling
Automatic learning analyzes user activity levels and creates lists of permitted actions, which allow you to detect suspicious activity and unsolicited access.
