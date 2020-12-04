Log in Sign up

Web Application Firewall

Configure traffic filtering to combat targeted attacks and reliably protect against parsing. A service based on automatic learning will detect suspicious activity and block it.
Elementary WAF

Included number of protected domains / web applications (pcs.)
1
₽ 4,500
3 Mbps
240
₽ 36,000

Advisory WAF

Included number of protected domains / web applications (pcs.)
1
₽ 5,850
3 Mbps
240
₽ 91,200

Features

Guaranteed security

WAF protects sites from all threats in the OWASP — Open Web Application Security Project, including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS) and remote file inclusion.

Create user rules

Administrators can configure user reports and security alerts, perform audits, and investigate incidents.

Protection policies

Customizable filtration policies help protect from targeted attacks on an application’s business logic, determine exceptions, and minimize false positives.

Dynamic profiling

Automatic learning analyzes user activity levels and creates lists of permitted actions, which allow you to detect suspicious activity and unsolicited access.

