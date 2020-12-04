Log in Sign up

Information Security

A combination of services, solutions, and safeguards built on Selectel’s infrastructure to provide the utmost security for your company’s systems. We’ll help you create a reliable information security system, satisfy business requirements, and act in full compliance with the law.
Submit Request

Information Security and Data Protection Services

Anti DDoS

Protect servers and apps from DDoS attacks of any magnitude.

Hardware Network Security Solutions

Firewalls and secure VPN connections between data centers, remote offices, and mobile users.

Web Application Firewall

Filter traffic to protect and safeguard web applications.

Ready-Made Solutions

Dedicated Servers with Enhanced Security

Heightened physical security for processing and storing personal data in compliance with Russian law 152-FZ. Designed for information systems that process trade secrets, medical data, biometrics, and any other confidential information.

Advanced Application Security

Safeguard online projects from network attacks and vulnerabilities.

Tasks

1

Network security for information systems and incident management.

2

Personal data protection and storage in compliance with Russian law (152-FZ and 242-FZ).

3

Comprehensive protection for web services and DDoS neutralization.

4

Safeguard trade secrets. Create a secure network perimeter in a Selectel data center.

5

Create a secure infrastructure for connecting to government information systems.

6

Protection from ransomware, miner viruses, malware, and other hazardous software.

Advantages

Compliance with Russian law

  • FSTEC and FSB licenses for working in the field of data protection.
  • Maximum security for hosting personal information management systems (Russian levels I-IV).

Ready-made infrastructure

  • Integration with cloud solutions.
  • Compatibility with other Selectel infrastructure services.

Individual approach

  • A wide array of data protection services.
  • Showing you care for your clients’ data raises the value of your business.

Timely

  • No wait times; key safeguards are in stock at Selectel data centers and provided as a service.

Build secure information systems with Selectel

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru.