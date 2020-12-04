Information Security and Data Protection Services
Ready-Made Solutions
Dedicated Servers with Enhanced Security
Heightened physical security for processing and storing personal data in compliance with Russian law 152-FZ. Designed for information systems that process trade secrets, medical data, biometrics, and any other confidential information.
Advanced Application Security
Safeguard online projects from network attacks and vulnerabilities.
Tasks
1
Network security for information systems and incident management.
2
Personal data protection and storage in compliance with Russian law (152-FZ and 242-FZ).
3
Comprehensive protection for web services and DDoS neutralization.
4
Safeguard trade secrets. Create a secure network perimeter in a Selectel data center.
5
Create a secure infrastructure for connecting to government information systems.
6
Protection from ransomware, miner viruses, malware, and other hazardous software.
Advantages
Compliance with Russian law
- FSTEC and FSB licenses for working in the field of data protection.
- Maximum security for hosting personal information management systems (Russian levels I-IV).
Ready-made infrastructure
- Integration with cloud solutions.
- Compatibility with other Selectel infrastructure services.
Individual approach
- A wide array of data protection services.
- Showing you care for your clients’ data raises the value of your business.
Timely
- No wait times; key safeguards are in stock at Selectel data centers and provided as a service.
Build secure information systems with Selectel
