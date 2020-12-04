Discounted Dedicated Servers

- free traffic: Unlimited at 100 Mbps or 30 TB at 1 Gbps,
- 1 shared public IPv4 address,
- free DNS hosting,
- connection to the data center’s private network (not available for Chipcore Line),
- more than 50 communication service providers to connect to the Internet,
- backup of links to the Internet.
Legacy Hardware at a Lower Price
We are updating the server lines, so we are reducing the price for legacy equipment that we still have in limited quantities.
Service and Support at Any Time
If any part of the server fails, we will quickly replace it. And if you have any questions, you can always contact our technical support.
Same Terms for All Servers
It does not matter which server you rent. We will carefully connect each of them to the network and the Internet, ensure uninterrupted power supply and physical security.
Select your server configuration at a good price
While the offer is available
2 pieces left
Intel Core i3-3220 3.3 GHz, 2 cores
4 GB DDR3
2 × 1000 GB HDD
₽ 1,590.00/month ₽ 1,390.00/month
₽ 111.30/day ₽ 99.00/day
35 pieces left
Intel Core i5-3550 3.3 GHz, 4 cores
8 GB DDR3
2 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 1,900.00/month ₽ 1,690.00/month
₽ 114.00/day ₽ 109.00/day
10 pieces left
Intel Core i5-3550 3.3 GHz, 4 cores
16 GB DDR3
4 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 2,100.00/month ₽ 1,890.00/month
₽ 147.00/day ₽ 129.00/day
42 pieces left
Intel Core i7-3770 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
16 GB DDR3
2 × 3000 GB HDD
₽ 2,190.00/month
₽ 150.00/day
11 pieces left
Intel Core i7-3770 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR3
4 × 3000 GB HDD
₽ 2,290.00/month
₽ 159.00/day
1 pieces left
Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 500 GB SSD
₽ 3,300.00/month ₽ 2,990.00/month
₽ 165.00/day ₽ 159.00/day
46 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon L5630 2.13 GHz, 8 cores
24 GB DDR3
4 × 1000 GB HDD
₽ 2,999.00/month ₽ 2,499.00/month
₽ 149.00/day ₽ 129.00/day
15 pieces left
Intel Core i9-9900K 3.6 GHz, 8 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 500 GB NVMe
₽ 11,000.00/month ₽ 9,900.00/month
₽ 550.00/day ₽ 495.00/day
5 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1230 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
16 GB DDR4
2 × 240 GB SSD
₽ 6,999.00/month ₽ 6,000.00/month
₽ 349.95/day ₽ 300.00/day
2 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1270v5 3.6 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 8,200.00/month ₽ 7,000.00/month
₽ 410.00/day ₽ 350.00/day
6 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1230v5 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 800 GB SSD
₽ 8,200.00/month ₽ 7,000.00/month
₽ 410.00/day ₽ 350.00/day
4 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1230 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD2 × 4000 GB HDD
₽ 10,500.00/month ₽ 9,000.00/month
₽ 525.00/day ₽ 450.00/day
5 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1270v5 3.6 GHz, 4 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 960 GB SSD
₽ 11,900.00/month ₽ 10,000.00/month
₽ 595.00/day ₽ 500.00/day
14 pieces left
Intel Xeon E5-1650v3 3.5 GHz, 6 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 4000 GB HDD
₽ 9,000.00/month ₽ 7,650.00/month
₽ 495.00/day ₽ 450.00/day
16 pieces left
Intel Xeon E5-1650v3 3.5 GHz, 6 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 11,900.00/month ₽ 9,990.00/month
₽ 595.00/day ₽ 499.00/day
30 pieces left
Intel Xeon E5-1650v4 3.6 GHz, 6 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 11,900.00/month ₽ 10,000.00/month
₽ 645.00/day ₽ 595.00/day
9 pieces left
Intel Xeon E5-1650v4 3.6 GHz, 6 cores
128 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD2 × 4000 GB HDD
₽ 15,900.00/month ₽ 13,500.00/month
₽ 845.00/day ₽ 795.00/day
43 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1270 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR3
2 × 240 GB SSD
₽ 5,800.00/month ₽ 5,400.00/month
₽ 415.00/day ₽ 290.00/day
13 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon 5504 2 GHz, 8 cores
12 GB DDR3
3 × 1000 GB HDD
₽ 4,280.00/month ₽ 3,999.00/month
₽ 214.00/day ₽ 199.00/day
10 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon 5620 2.4 GHz, 8 cores
24 GB DDR3
3 × 1000 GB HDD
₽ 8,600.00/month ₽ 7,500.00/month
₽ 430.00/day ₽ 375.00/day
14 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon L5630 2.13 GHz, 8 cores
24 GB DDR3
3 × 1000 GB HDD
₽ 6,500.00/month ₽ 5,990.00/month
₽ 325.00/day ₽ 299.00/day
2 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon E5-2630 2.3 GHz, 12 cores
64 GB DDR3
2 × 160 GB SSD2 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 12,999.00/month ₽ 11,449.00/month
₽ 649.95/day ₽ 573.00/day
2 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon 5645 2.4 GHz, 12 cores
96 GB DDR3
4 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 7,000.00/month ₽ 6,420.00/month
₽ 350.00/day ₽ 321.00/day
9 pieces left
Intel Xeon Silver 4114 2.2 GHz, 10 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 8,500.00/month
₽ 425.00/day
17 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1220 3.1 GHz, 4 cores
16 GB DDR3
4 × 1000 GB HDD
₽ 5,000.00/month ₽ 3,850.00/month
₽ 300.00/day ₽ 250.00/day
5 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1230 3.2 GHz, 4 cores
8 GB DDR3
2 × 480 GB SSD2 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 6,300.00/month ₽ 5,500.00/month
₽ 315.00/day ₽ 280.00/day
9 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1270 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR3
2 × 480 GB SSD2 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 8,000.00/month ₽ 7,000.00/month
₽ 400.00/day ₽ 350.00/day
10 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon E5-2630v3 2.4 GHz, 16 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD2 × 4000 GB HDD
₽ 18,500.00/month ₽ 16,371.00/month
₽ 925.00/day ₽ 819.00/day
1 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon E5-2630v3 2.4 GHz, 16 cores
128 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 18,500.00/month ₽ 16,371.00/month
₽ 925.00/day ₽ 819.00/day
4 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon E5-2670v3 2.3 GHz, 24 cores
256 GB DDR4
2 × 800 GB SSD
₽ 34,000.00/month ₽ 29,104.00/month
₽ 1,700.00/day ₽ 1,456.00/day
4 pieces left
Intel Core i3 2120 3.3 GHz, 2 cores
8 GB DDR3
2 × 500 GB HDD
₽ 4,300.00/month ₽ 3,745.00/month
₽ 215.00/day ₽ 188.00/day
1 pieces left
Intel Core2Duo E8400 3 GHz, 2 cores
6 GB DDR3
2 × 500 GB HDD
₽ 3,300.00/month ₽ 2,889.00/month
₽ 165.00/day ₽ 145.00/day
12 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1230 3.2 GHz, 4 cores
16 GB DDR3
4 × 1000 GB HDD
₽ 4,173.00/month ₽ 3,990.00/month
₽ 208.65/day ₽ 199.00/day
141 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1230v5 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 240 GB SSD
₽ 7,000.00/month ₽ 5,250.00/month
₽ 400.00/day ₽ 300.00/day
35 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1270v5 3.6 GHz, 4 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 9,500.00/month ₽ 8,000.00/month
₽ 535.00/day ₽ 475.00/day
25 pieces left
Intel Xeon E3-1270v5 3.6 GHz, 4 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD2 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 9,750.00/month ₽ 8,300.00/month
₽ 600.00/day ₽ 500.00/day
1 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon E5-2630v4 2.2 GHz, 20 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD2 × 4000 GB HDD
₽ 18,500.00/month ₽ 16,371.00/month
₽ 925.00/day ₽ 819.00/day
52 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon Silver 4114 2.2 GHz, 20 cores
96 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD2 × 4000 GB HDD
₽ 23,600.00/month ₽ 20,000.00/month
₽ 1,300.00/day ₽ 1,180.00/day
1 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon E5-2630v4 2.2 GHz, 20 cores
128 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 18,500.00/month ₽ 16,371.00/month
₽ 925.00/day ₽ 819.00/day
21 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon Silver 4114 2.2 GHz, 20 cores
192 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 27,900.00/month ₽ 23,700.00/month
₽ 1,500.00/day ₽ 1,395.00/day
15 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon Silver 4114 2.2 GHz, 20 cores
384 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 41,000.00/month ₽ 35,000.00/month
₽ 2,200.00/day ₽ 2,050.00/day
What is included in the price?
Traffic and network connections
Administration tools
Customer service
Technical environment
Pay in advance and get a discount
3% from 3 month
7% from 6 month
15% from 1 year
10% discount if another provider offers the server at a lower price
We will give you a discount if you find equipment at a price lower than at Selectel. To get a discount, check whether the competitor’s server meets the conditions of the promotion and write to sales@selectel.ru.
Renting a server is easy
Our data centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region
Berzarina
Tsevotchnaya 1
Tsevotchnaya 2
Dubrovka 1
Dubrovka 2
Dubrovka 3
«Berzarina»
2,400 sq. m
server rooms surface area
1010
racks in the project
6,5 МW
rated power available
Address: 36s3 Berzarina Str., Moscow
What's next?
Registration in the control panel
Register an account in the Selectel control panel, top up your balance in