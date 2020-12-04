Log in Sign up

Dedicated Custom Servers

Are you implementing a large project but cannot find the right equipment? Order a customized solution — describe your requirements, and we will contact you, find the best solution, and purchase and host the servers in our data center.
Submit Request

Our Partners

intel
AMD
HPE
Dell
Toshiba
Huawei
Supermicro
HGST
Micron

Stages of Implementation of a Custom Project

We purchase servers within a short time frame

We test their operation

We install the equipment in the data center

We provide support and maintenance

Professional solutions for your projects

Physical and Information Security

  • Selectel has PCI DSS and ISO/IES 27001 certificates and FSTEC and FSB licenses.
  • More than 100 CCTV cameras monitor all entrances, building perimeters and each room. There are 24-hour security posts at the entrances and on the floors.
  • We can host the equipment in the Certified Data Center Segment to ensure your compliance with the requirements of Federal Law No. 152-FZ.

Network Availability

  • Create reliable solutions — reserve network links (MC-LAG, VRRP).
  • Combine equipment from multiple data centers into a single local network. The local network bandwidth in each Selectel data center is 2.8 Tbps, and between data centers it is 160 Gbps (this can be increased).
  • Choose any of 45 communication service providers for network access or connect to a third-party provider with our Fiber Optic Lines service.
  • Organize your system nodes into one or more private secure networks.

Power Supply and Microclimate

  • Two power inputs in each data center and diesel generators with an automatic start-up system.
  • Professional air conditioning, cooling system redundancy, and cold and hot aisles.
  • Maintenance service that monitors operations at the hosting facility 24/7.

Implementing an Integrated Solution

  • Build large infrastructures based on various Selectel services (ranging from servers hosted in data centers to cloud platforms and Kubernetes clusters).
  • Work in the user-friendly my.selectel.ru panel by connecting the required services and paying for the ordered services.

Why Selectel

In-house Data Centers in Russia

Your dedicated servers will be hosted in one of the 6 Selectel Data Centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, or Leningrad region.

Personal Manager

We assign a qualified specialist who will help you to address any issues in the implementation of the joint project.

Electronic Document Flow

Receive original documents (contracts, invoices) in just a few minutes.

We will help to implement a large project

Fill out the form and we will contact you within business hours. We will select and order equipment that will solve your problems.

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru.

FAQ

Where can the servers be hosted?

Which electronic document flow (EDF) system do you use?

What is MC-LAG?

What is VRRP?