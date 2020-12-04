Dedicated Custom Servers

The servers are hosted in modern Selectel Data Centers. We will provide the best environment, including a high bandwidth communication channel, uninterruptible power supply and microclimate.
Stages of Implementation of a Custom Project
We purchase servers within a short time frame
We test their operation
We install the equipment in the data center
We provide support and maintenance
Physical and Information Security
- Selectel has PCI DSS and ISO/IES 27001 certificates and FSTEC and FSB licenses.
- More than 100 CCTV cameras monitor all entrances, building perimeters and each room. There are 24-hour security posts at the entrances and on the floors.
- We can host the equipment in the Certified Data Center Segment to ensure your compliance with the requirements of Federal Law No. 152-FZ.
Network Availability
- Create reliable solutions — reserve network links (MC-LAG, VRRP).
- Combine equipment from multiple data centers into a single local network. The local network bandwidth in each Selectel data center is 2.8 Tbps, and between data centers it is 160 Gbps (this can be increased).
- Choose any of 45 communication service providers for network access or connect to a third-party provider with our Fiber Optic Lines service.
- Organize your system nodes into one or more private secure networks.
Power Supply and Microclimate
- Two power inputs in each data center and diesel generators with an automatic start-up system.
- Professional air conditioning, cooling system redundancy, and cold and hot aisles.
- Maintenance service that monitors operations at the hosting facility 24/7.
Implementing an Integrated Solution
- Build large infrastructures based on various Selectel services (ranging from servers hosted in data centers to cloud platforms and Kubernetes clusters).
- Work in the user-friendly my.selectel.ru panel by connecting the required services and paying for the ordered services.
In-house Data Centers in Russia
Your dedicated servers will be hosted in one of the 6 Selectel Data Centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, or Leningrad region.
Personal Manager
We assign a qualified specialist who will help you to address any issues in the implementation of the joint project.
Electronic Document Flow
Receive original documents (contracts, invoices) in just a few minutes.
