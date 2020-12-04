Servers of ready-made configurations GL40 and GL80 do not change, but you can build a server with the required characteristics in the configurator.
Для особых требований — можно собрать свой сервер
Задайте нужные параметры сервера. Наш конфигуратор проверит их совместимость и определит стоимость сервера с видеокартой.
The server you have created will be ready in 1-5 days. If you have any questions, please contact sales@selectel.ru, Telegram or call 8 800 555 06 75.
Или выбрать из уже готовых серверов с GPU
Save with a one-time payment
Why Selectel
Daily Billing
You can choose a convenient method of payment for using the servers depending on your project time frames and planned load.
Data Centers in Russia
We have 6 in-house data centers in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Leningrad Region.
Mutual Compatibility of Selectel Products
Dedicated servers can be combined with virtual machines into a single infrastructure to address complex tasks.
What's next?
Registration in the control panel
Зарегистрируйтесь в панели управления Selectel, пополните баланс удобным способом и воспользуйтесь преимуществами серверов c GPU.Go to panel
Consultation before ordering
You can always get a free consultation by calling us on 8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to Telegram or an e-mail to sales@selectel.ru — tell us about your project and we will offer you the best solution for your budget and requirements.