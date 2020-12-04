Log in Sign up

Dedicated Servers with GPU

Select dedicated GPU servers and handle tasks related to 3D modeling and rendering, artificial intelligence and complex analytics.
  • Посуточная и помесячная аренда
  • Для физических и юридических лиц
  • Удобная панель управления
  • Бесплатная техподдержка
Для особых требований — можно собрать свой сервер

Задайте нужные параметры сервера. Наш конфигуратор проверит их совместимость и определит стоимость сервера с видеокартой.

The server you have created will be ready in 1-5 days. If you have any questions, please contact sales@selectel.ru, Telegram or call 8 800 555 06 75.

Или выбрать из уже готовых серверов с GPU

Такими серверами клиент начинает пользоваться практически сразу. У них нет установочного платежа — это значит, вам не нужно платить за сборку и установку оборудования в стойку. Все, что нужно для заказа, — перейти в нашу панель управления и выбрать подходящую конфигурацию с арендой от 1 дня.
Save with a one-time payment

3% from 3 month
7% from 6 month
15% from 1 year

Why Selectel

Daily Billing

You can choose a convenient method of payment for using the servers depending on your project time frames and planned load.

Data Centers in Russia

We have 6 in-house data centers in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Leningrad Region.

Mutual Compatibility of Selectel Products

Dedicated servers can be combined with virtual machines into a single infrastructure to address complex tasks.

What's next?

Registration in the control panel

Зарегистрируйтесь в панели управления Selectel, пополните баланс удобным способом и воспользуйтесь преимуществами серверов c GPU.

Consultation before ordering

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru — tell us about your project and we will offer you the best solution for your budget and requirements.

