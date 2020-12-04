Dedicated server rental

In any of Selectel’s data centers, depending on where you rent it. We have a total of 6 data centers in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Their reliability is Tier 3 implying that all the systems in the data center are redundant. For example, if an air conditioner fails, another one will immediately turn on. Or, if there’s a blackout, uninterruptible power supplies and diesel generators will start up. Everything is designed so that no emergency situation can affect your server’s operation.

Every room of the data center is monitored, so no one can access it without our permission. We have a strict access control system with key cards. You can read more about how our data centers are built and what they look like inside.