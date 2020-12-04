Dedicated server rental

- free traffic: unlimited at 100 Mbps or 30 TB at 1 Gbps,
- 1 shared public IPv4 address,
- OS FAI,
- network statistics,
- free 24/7 technical support,
- free hardware replacement within 3 hours. There is no set-up fee for off-the-shelf configurations, that is, you won’t have to pay to assemble and install the equipment since it’s already connected and ready to run.
Whichever server you choose, we will place it in a Tier III data center, providing physical and data security, network connectivity, uninterrupted power supply, stable microclimate, and premium quality support.
Our data centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region
Berzarina
Tsevotchnaya 1
Tsevotchnaya 2
Dubrovka 1
Dubrovka 2
Dubrovka 3
«Berzarina»
2,400 sq. m
server rooms surface area
1010
racks in the project
6,5 МW
rated power available
Address: 36s3 Berzarina Str., Moscow
We've gathered all important documents and instructions in one place to make it easier for you to get started with our dedicated servers.
FAQ
How are off-the-shelf configurations different from custom ones?
What do I get when renting a dedicated server?
Are dedicated servers checked before renting them out?
Where will the rented server be located?
What is Selectel responsible for?
What are locations and how do I understand their names?
I decided on my dedicated server. What now?
What operating systems are available with rented servers?
None of these operating systems suits me. Can I boot my own?
Does renting a physical server include DDoS protection?
What about backups?
What are the payment options, and how do I pay?
Do you use electronic document management (EDM)?
