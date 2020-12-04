Log in Sign up

Dedicated server rental

Rent a physical server with a cloud available from 120 seconds. No need to share — all server resources are yours, and yours only. State-of-the-art hardware and user-friendly control panel.
  • Data centers in Russia
  • API and KVM console
  • Free technical support
  • Clear documentation
Selectel Dedicated Servers

Whichever server you choose, we will place it in a Tier III data center, providing physical and data security, network connectivity, uninterrupted power supply, stable microclimate, and premium quality support.

Pay in advance and get a discount

3% from 3 month
7% from 6 month
15% from 1 year

What's included

  • free traffic: unlimited at 100 Mbps or 30 TB at 1 Gbps,
  • 1 shared public IPv4 address,
  • OS FAI,
  • network statistics,
  • free 24/7 technical support,
  • free hardware replacement within 3 hours. There is no set-up fee for off-the-shelf configurations, that is, you won’t have to pay to assemble and install the equipment since it’s already connected and ready to run.

Renting a server is easy

Our data centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region

«Berzarina»

2,400 sq. m

server rooms surface area

1010

racks in the project

6,5 МW

rated power available

Address: 36s3 Berzarina Str., Moscow

Documentation

We’ve gathered all important documents and instructions in one place to make it easier for you to get started with our dedicated servers.

Knowledge base

Service information

Features of the service in more detail

Payment and billing

All about rates and payments for servers

Getting started with an off-the-shelf server

Knowing the difference between the server product lines and how to place an order

Getting started with a custom-configured server

How to assemble a server from different components, pay for it and start work

Networking

Learn more about networking principles and basic concepts

Using a KVM console

Managing the state of the server without so much as getting off your chair

Connecting to your server via SSH/RDP

Instructions for connecting to a server remotely

Booting into Rescue Mode

What to do if you can’t connect to the server conventionally?

Installing the OS

Choose an off-the-shelf OS template, partition the disk, and that’s it!

API

Selectel Dedicated Servers API

API to fully automate the process of ordering and managing Selectel dedicated servers.

