Select the right processor, memory, and disks to create your ideal server. Rent it for 1 month or more and get full control over resources. We will host the server in a Tier III data center and connect it to the local network and the Internet, monitor the uninterrupted power supply, and ensure the required temperature.
How to rent a server

Assemble the required configuration

Register on my.selectel.ru

Wait while it is being prepared (1–5 days)

Start using

What is included in the service

KVM console for remote control

1 shared public IP address

Unlimited traffic at 100 Mbps or 30 TB at a speed of 1 Gbps

Select the components for your future server

Specify the server's required parameters. Our configurator will check their compatibility and determine the final cost. Your server will be ready in 1–5 days. In case of any problems, please contact our managers.

The price can be even lower

Couldn’t find a server within your budget? We can help, as Selectel has more than 50 ready-made configurations, and there are 1,000 components in our warehouse to assemble something special. Contact us at sales@selectel.ru, via Telegram or call us on 8 800 555 06 75 and tell us about your task and how much you are ready to spend on the equipment. We will immediately select the ideal server at a good price.

Pay in advance and get a discount

3% from 3 month
7% from 6 month
15% from 1 year

Why choose dedicated servers only at Selectel?

We adapt to your tasks

As your needs grow or your current resources become streamlined, you can change the configuration of the selected server by adding memory, increasing the capacity of disks and their number, or even selecting other processors.

We pay close attention to information security

We use best practices and strictly adhere to regulatory requirements for information security.

  • PCI DSS certificate is the data security standard of the payment card industry and ISO/IES 27001 is the international standard for information security management systems.
  • FSTEC and FSB licenses for providing information security services.
  • We can also host the server in Certified Data Center Segment to comply with the requirements of Federal Law No. 152-FZ

We ensure physical security

Each room in the data center has access control and monitoring system using magnetic cards. More than 100 CCTV cameras monitor the area around the buildings, their entrances, and each room 24/7. Only our engineers have access to the equipment.

We offer extensive networking capabilities

  • Reserve network links (MC-LAGVRRP).
  • Create a fault-tolerant infrastructure with servers hosted in multiple data centers and a local network.
  • Organize your system nodes into one or more private secure networks.
  • Use hardware firewalls to secure remote access to the server. 
  • Build hybrid solutions with physical and virtual servers.

Selectel in Numbers

23 000+ dedicated servers
20 000+ customers
55 Internet service providers
6 of our own Tier III data centers connected by a local network
250+ engineers to maintain servers
24/7 attentive technical support

Our data centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region

«Berzarina»

2,400 sq. m

server rooms surface area

1010

racks in the project

6,5 МW

rated power available

Address: 36s3 Berzarina Str., Moscow

