You can order a server with the latest versions of popular distribution kits, such as Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, OpenSUSE), Windows Server, and VMware ESXi™, as well as templates with pre-installed Proxmox software. Software licenses must be ordered separately in the control panel.
What is included in the service
KVM console for remote control
1 shared public IP address
Unlimited traffic at 100 Mbps or 30 TB at a speed of 1 Gbps
Why choose dedicated servers only at Selectel?
We adapt to your tasks
As your needs grow or your current resources become streamlined, you can change the configuration of the selected server by adding memory, increasing the capacity of disks and their number, or even selecting other processors.
We pay close attention to information security
We use best practices and strictly adhere to regulatory requirements for information security.
- PCI DSS certificate is the data security standard of the payment card industry and ISO/IES 27001 is the international standard for information security management systems.
- FSTEC and FSB licenses for providing information security services.
- We can also host the server in Certified Data Center Segment to comply with the requirements of Federal Law No. 152-FZ
We ensure physical security
Each room in the data center has access control and monitoring system using magnetic cards. More than 100 CCTV cameras monitor the area around the buildings, their entrances, and each room 24/7. Only our engineers have access to the equipment.
We offer extensive networking capabilities
- Reserve network links (MC-LAG, VRRP).
- Create a fault-tolerant infrastructure with servers hosted in multiple data centers and a local network.
- Organize your system nodes into one or more private secure networks.
- Use hardware firewalls to secure remote access to the server.
- Build hybrid solutions with physical and virtual servers.
Selectel in Numbers
Our data centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region
«Berzarina»
2,400 sq. m
1010
6,5 МW
Address: 36s3 Berzarina Str., Moscow
