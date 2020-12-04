Log in Sign up

Chipcore Servers

Rent bare-metal servers for any project in Tier III data centers. All servers are provided with internet connection, uninterruptible power supply, regulated microclimate, and regular maintenance. Take full control of your resources and install whatever software you need.
Preconfigured Servers Configurator

Low-Cost Chipcore Servers

Host projects on low-cost, high-performance Selectel servers.

AR21-SSD

71 pieces left
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 3.7 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 3,790.00/month
₽ 160.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
AR31-NVMe

New
3 pieces left
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz, 8 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 500 GB NVMe
₽ 5,790.00/month
₽ 290.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL01-SSD

1 pieces left
Intel Celeron 2 GHz, 2 cores
4 GB DDR4
120 GB SSD
₽ 699.00/month
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL02-SSD

1 pieces left
Intel Celeron 2 GHz, 2 cores
8 GB DDR3
120 GB SSD
₽ 1,590.00/month
₽ 99.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL03

Sale
2 pieces left
Intel Core i3-3220 3.3 GHz, 2 cores
4 GB DDR3
2 × 1000 GB HDD
₽ 1,590.00/month ₽ 1,390.00/month
₽ 111.30/day ₽ 99.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL05

Sale
35 pieces left
Intel Core i5-3550 3.3 GHz, 4 cores
8 GB DDR3
2 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 1,900.00/month ₽ 1,690.00/month
₽ 114.00/day ₽ 109.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL05R

Sale
10 pieces left
Intel Core i5-3550 3.3 GHz, 4 cores
16 GB DDR3
4 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 2,100.00/month ₽ 1,890.00/month
₽ 147.00/day ₽ 129.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL07

Sale
42 pieces left
Intel Core i7-3770 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
16 GB DDR3
2 × 3000 GB HDD
₽ 2,190.00/month
₽ 150.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL07R

Sale
11 pieces left
Intel Core i7-3770 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR3
4 × 3000 GB HDD
₽ 2,290.00/month
₽ 159.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL10-SSD

Sale
1 pieces left
Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 500 GB SSD
₽ 3,300.00/month ₽ 2,990.00/month
₽ 165.00/day ₽ 159.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL16R

Sale
46 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon L5630 2.13 GHz, 8 cores
24 GB DDR3
4 × 1000 GB HDD
₽ 2,999.00/month ₽ 2,499.00/month
₽ 149.00/day ₽ 129.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL21

29 pieces left
Intel Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz, 6 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 4,190.00/month
₽ 209.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL21R

13 pieces left
Intel Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz, 6 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 5,290.00/month
₽ 265.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL21R-SSD

70 pieces left
Intel Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz, 6 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 5,290.00/month
₽ 265.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL21-SSD

259 pieces left
Intel Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz, 6 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 4,190.00/month
₽ 209.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL22R-SSD

New
131 pieces left
Intel Core i5-10600 3.3 GHz, 6 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 5,690.00/month
₽ 285.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL22-SSD

New
137 pieces left
Intel Core i5-10600 3.3 GHz, 6 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 4,690.00/month
₽ 235.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL60-NVMe

Sale
15 pieces left
Intel Core i9-9900K 3.6 GHz, 8 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 500 GB NVMe
₽ 11,000.00/month ₽ 9,900.00/month
₽ 550.00/day ₽ 495.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
CL61-NVMe

New
7 pieces left
Intel Core i9-10900K 3.7 GHz, 10 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 1000 GB NVMe
₽ 10,900.00/month
₽ 545.00/day
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
MAC-M1

New
19 pieces left
Apple M1 2.99 GHz, 8 cores
16 GB DDR4
256 GB SSD
₽ 6,990.00/month
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
Raspberry Pi 4B

New
Not available
Broadcom BCM2711 1.5 GHz, 4 cores
4 GB LPDDR4
64 GB MicroSD
₽ 499.00/month
  • Private network
  • KVM-console
Hosting Conditions

Available servers

Host pre-assembled servers at Selectel data centers in Russia with 5-60 minute deployment times.

Daily billing

Choose the billing option that best satisfies your project’s needs: daily billing or monthly billing.

Reliable hardware

Intel®Core™ i7-8700 CPU, from 8 GB to 64 GB RAM, and high-speed SSDs.

No noisy neighbors

All server resources are reserved for one client.

Simple software and OS installation

Root access lets you install the software you need on your server. Operating systems are installed automatically.

Traffic

Guaranteed 1 Gbps Internet connection with 5 TB free traffic per month.

Why Rent Low-Cost Servers at Selectel

High-quality hosting at affordable prices

  • Performance servers based on Intel® Core™ i7 and AMD Ryzen™ are always available.
  • The best option for the implementation of entry-level projects that require only one server.

Manage all services from Selectel’s single control panel

Around-the-clock technical support

  • Selectel specialists are in touch 24/7.
  • Technical support always ready to help set up and maintain your equipment.

No installation fees

  • There are no hidden fees — you pay only server rent.

Additional Services

Cloud Storage

S3-compatible, secure and reliable data storage.

Monitoring

Analyze server performance and port availability.

DNS Hosting

DNS settings and domain management.

Software Leasing

The latest proprietary software without the capital expenditure.

Application-level Anti DDoS

Professional DDoS Mitigation.

Agent-made backups

Data protection for Windows.

FAQ

How do I order a Chipcore server?

What do Managed Services include?

When will my server be ready?

Can I change a configuration?