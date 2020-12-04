Register in the control panel, open the Servers tab, click Order, and choose Chipcore Servers. In this tab, you will be shown a list of all available server configurations. If you would like to order a server with the words «Notify me of availability» next to it, you can click on the text and we will let you know when the server becomes available.
Low-Cost Chipcore Servers
Host projects on low-cost, high-performance Selectel servers.
71 pieces left
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 3.7 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 3,790.00/month
₽ 160.00/day
3 pieces left
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz, 8 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 500 GB NVMe
₽ 5,790.00/month
₽ 290.00/day
1 pieces left
Intel Celeron 2 GHz, 2 cores
4 GB DDR4
120 GB SSD
₽ 699.00/month
1 pieces left
Intel Celeron 2 GHz, 2 cores
8 GB DDR3
120 GB SSD
₽ 1,590.00/month
₽ 99.00/day
2 pieces left
Intel Core i3-3220 3.3 GHz, 2 cores
4 GB DDR3
2 × 1000 GB HDD
₽ 1,590.00/month ₽ 1,390.00/month
₽ 111.30/day ₽ 99.00/day
35 pieces left
Intel Core i5-3550 3.3 GHz, 4 cores
8 GB DDR3
2 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 1,900.00/month ₽ 1,690.00/month
₽ 114.00/day ₽ 109.00/day
10 pieces left
Intel Core i5-3550 3.3 GHz, 4 cores
16 GB DDR3
4 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 2,100.00/month ₽ 1,890.00/month
₽ 147.00/day ₽ 129.00/day
42 pieces left
Intel Core i7-3770 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
16 GB DDR3
2 × 3000 GB HDD
₽ 2,190.00/month
₽ 150.00/day
11 pieces left
Intel Core i7-3770 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR3
4 × 3000 GB HDD
₽ 2,290.00/month
₽ 159.00/day
1 pieces left
Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, 4 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 500 GB SSD
₽ 3,300.00/month ₽ 2,990.00/month
₽ 165.00/day ₽ 159.00/day
46 pieces left
2 × Intel Xeon L5630 2.13 GHz, 8 cores
24 GB DDR3
4 × 1000 GB HDD
₽ 2,999.00/month ₽ 2,499.00/month
₽ 149.00/day ₽ 129.00/day
29 pieces left
Intel Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz, 6 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 4,190.00/month
₽ 209.00/day
13 pieces left
Intel Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz, 6 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 2000 GB HDD
₽ 5,290.00/month
₽ 265.00/day
70 pieces left
Intel Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz, 6 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 5,290.00/month
₽ 265.00/day
259 pieces left
Intel Core i7-8700 3.2 GHz, 6 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 4,190.00/month
₽ 209.00/day
131 pieces left
Intel Core i5-10600 3.3 GHz, 6 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 5,690.00/month
₽ 285.00/day
137 pieces left
Intel Core i5-10600 3.3 GHz, 6 cores
32 GB DDR4
2 × 480 GB SSD
₽ 4,690.00/month
₽ 235.00/day
15 pieces left
Intel Core i9-9900K 3.6 GHz, 8 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 500 GB NVMe
₽ 11,000.00/month ₽ 9,900.00/month
₽ 550.00/day ₽ 495.00/day
7 pieces left
Intel Core i9-10900K 3.7 GHz, 10 cores
64 GB DDR4
2 × 1000 GB NVMe
₽ 10,900.00/month
₽ 545.00/day
19 pieces left
Apple M1 2.99 GHz, 8 cores
16 GB DDR4
256 GB SSD
₽ 6,990.00/month
Not available
Broadcom BCM2711 1.5 GHz, 4 cores
4 GB LPDDR4
64 GB MicroSD
₽ 499.00/month
- Private network
- KVM-console
Hosting Conditions
Available servers
Host pre-assembled servers at Selectel data centers in Russia with 5-60 minute deployment times.
Daily billing
Choose the billing option that best satisfies your project’s needs: daily billing or monthly billing.
Reliable hardware
Intel®Core™ i7-8700 CPU, from 8 GB to 64 GB RAM, and high-speed SSDs.
No noisy neighbors
All server resources are reserved for one client.
Simple software and OS installation
Root access lets you install the software you need on your server. Operating systems are installed automatically.
Traffic
Guaranteed 1 Gbps Internet connection with 5 TB free traffic per month.
Why Rent Low-Cost Servers at Selectel
High-quality hosting at affordable prices
- Performance servers based on Intel® Core™ i7 and AMD Ryzen™ are always available.
- The best option for the implementation of entry-level projects that require only one server.
Manage all services from Selectel’s single control panel
- A wide range of additional services in one place — my.selectel.ru control panel.
- A wide range of available services: DDoS Protection, CDN, Software Leasing, Qrator traffic filtering and others.
Around-the-clock technical support
- Selectel specialists are in touch 24/7.
- Technical support always ready to help set up and maintain your equipment.
No installation fees
- There are no hidden fees — you pay only server rent.
Additional Services
Cloud Storage
S3-compatible, secure and reliable data storage.
Monitoring
Analyze server performance and port availability.
DNS Hosting
DNS settings and domain management.
Software Leasing
The latest proprietary software without the capital expenditure.
Application-level Anti DDoS
Professional DDoS Mitigation.
Agent-made backups
Data protection for Windows.