Additional Services
Service
Price per month
1C: Enterprise 8 CORP. Server license (x86-64)
Price per month
₽ 7,500.00
1C: Enterprise 8 CORP. User license (1 user)
Price per month
₽ 1,000.00
1C: Enterprise 8 PROF. Server license (x86-64)
Price per month
₽ 1,350.00
1C: Enterprise 8 PROF. User license (1 user)
Price per month
₽ 700.00
Increase bandwidth/traffic limit (10 Mbit / 3 TB)
Price per month
₽ 1,000.00
KernelCare Licence
Price per month
₽ 300.00
Microsoft SQL Server Enterprise Edition (Licence per 2 cores)
Price per month
₽ 52,763.00
Microsoft SQL Server Standard Edition (Licence per 2 cores)
Price per month
₽ 15,050.00
Microsoft SQL Server Web Edition (Licence per 2 cores)
Price per month
₽ 1,050.00
Microsoft Windows Remote Desktop Services
Price per month
₽ 608.00
Microsoft Windows Server Datacenter Edition (Licence per 2 cores)
Price per month
₽ 2,560.00
Microsoft Windows Server Standard Edition (Licence per 2 cores)
Price per month
₽ 430.00
OS CloudLinux
Price per month
₽ 850.00
Panel ISPmanager 6 Business
Price per month
₽ 1,200.00
Panel ISPmanager 6 Host
Price per month
₽ 900.00
Panel ISPmanager 6 Lite
Price per month
₽ 300.00
Panel ISPmanager 6 Pro
Price per month
₽ 600.00
Parallels Plesk Web Admin Edition
Price per month
₽ 800.00
Parallels Plesk Web App Edition
Price per month
₽ 800.00
Plesk Onyx Web Host Edition
Price per month
₽ 3,550.00
Plesk Onyx Web Pro Edition
Price per month
₽ 1,300.00
All prices include 20% VAT