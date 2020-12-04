Log in Sign up

Additional Services

Rent software of current versions, connect network services, protect your projects from DDoS and reduce the risks associated with service vulnerabilities.
Choose

Additional Services

Service
Price per month
1C: Enterprise 8 CORP. Server license (x86-64)
Price per month
₽ 7,500.00
1C: Enterprise 8 CORP. User license (1 user)
Price per month
₽ 1,000.00
1C: Enterprise 8 PROF. Server license (x86-64)
Price per month
₽ 1,350.00
1C: Enterprise 8 PROF. User license (1 user)
Price per month
₽ 700.00
Increase bandwidth/traffic limit (10 Mbit / 3 TB)
Price per month
₽ 1,000.00
KernelCare Licence
Price per month
₽ 300.00
Microsoft SQL Server Enterprise Edition (Licence per 2 cores)
Price per month
₽ 52,763.00
Microsoft SQL Server Standard Edition (Licence per 2 cores)
Price per month
₽ 15,050.00
Microsoft SQL Server Web Edition (Licence per 2 cores)
Price per month
₽ 1,050.00
Microsoft Windows Remote Desktop Services
Price per month
₽ 608.00
Microsoft Windows Server Datacenter Edition (Licence per 2 cores)
Price per month
₽ 2,560.00
Microsoft Windows Server Standard Edition (Licence per 2 cores)
Price per month
₽ 430.00
OS CloudLinux
Price per month
₽ 850.00
Panel ISPmanager 6 Business
Price per month
₽ 1,200.00
Panel ISPmanager 6 Host
Price per month
₽ 900.00
Panel ISPmanager 6 Lite
Price per month
₽ 300.00
Panel ISPmanager 6 Pro
Price per month
₽ 600.00
Parallels Plesk Web Admin Edition
Price per month
₽ 800.00
Parallels Plesk Web App Edition
Price per month
₽ 800.00
Plesk Onyx Web Host Edition
Price per month
₽ 3,550.00
Plesk Onyx Web Pro Edition
Price per month
₽ 1,300.00

All prices include 20% VAT