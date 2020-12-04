Prices
Service
Free instance
Price
Mount or remove equipment
Free instance
1
Price
₽ 400
Report on data center conditions
Free instance
unlimited
Price
₽ 0
Technical consultation
Free instance
unlimited
Price
₽ 0
Mobile console
Free instance
unlimited
Price
₽ 0
Temporary equipment storage
Free instance
24 hours per month
Price
₽ 2,000
Locker rental
Free instance
24 hours per month
Price
₽ 1,500
KVM over IP (remote access)
Free instance
10 hours per month
Price
₽100 / 4 hours
Cleaning of optic ports and fiber-optic connectors
Free instance
2
Price
₽ 400
Visual inspection of equipment
Free instance
10
Price
₽ 100
Power cycling (reboot)
Free instance
30
Price
₽ 100
On-demand system startup or shutdown
Free instance
5
Price
₽ 100
Equipment and cable labelling
Free instance
5
Price
₽ 100
Power cord replacement
Free instance
1
Price
₽ 200
Transceiver installation and replacement
Free instance
2
Price
₽ 100
Mount or remove optical cross connects
Free instance
2
Price
₽ 400
Mount or remove copper cross connects
Free instance
2
Price
₽ 400
Swap optical/copper cross connects
Free instance
5
Price
₽ 200
Parts replacement (no dismantling)
Free instance
Price
₽ 400
Delivery for repairs
Free instance
Price
₽ 1,600
Inventory of installed equipment
Free instance
Price
₽ 400
Rack preparation
Free instance
Price
₽ 6,400
Replacement of cabinet handles and locks
Free instance
Price
on request
Rental of storage device with pre-installed software
Free instance
Price
₽ 200
Parts replacement (dismantling required)
Free instance
Price
₽ 1,600
Operating system installation and setup
Free instance
Price
₽ 1,600
Parts testing
Free instance
Price
on request
Console work, per client’s instruction
Free instance
Price
Firmware flash
Free instance
Price
Assembly and testing of equipment (1 unit)
Free instance
Price
on request
Document preparation for registering a communications node
Free instance
Price
on request
Technical support for outside clients (tech support outsourcing)
Free instance
Price
on request
All prices include 20% VAT
Additional Materials
Service
Price
Provision and installation of М6-16 mm mounting kits (bolt-washer-nut), 1 kit
Price
₽ 30
UTP patch cord, Cat. 5, up to 1.5 m.
Price
₽ 100
UTP patch cord, Cat. 5, up to 3 m.
Price
₽ 150
UTP patch cord, Cat. 5, over 3 m., per 1 m.
Price
₽ 150
Cable, single-mode fiber optic duplex, up to 3 m.
Price
₽ 1,500
Power cord, C13-Schuko, up to 1.8 m.
Price
₽ 300
Power cord, С13-С14, up to 1.8 m.
Price
₽ 300
Power cord, С19-С20, up to 1.8 m.
Price
₽ 500
Fiber-optic adapter
Price
₽ 1,300
Other materials
Price
on request
All prices include 20% VAT