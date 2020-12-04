Log in Sign up

Server Racks

Host network equipment in server racks and cabinets from Selectel. We provide the optimal microclimate, uninterrupted power, and high-speed network connections.
Select data center

The Right Fit for Your Job

Save time and money by renting racks in Selectel data centers

Highly secure

Security guards and surveillance cameras protect and monitor server rooms around the clock. Access your equipment any time, day or night.

CapEx free

Don’t waste resources designing or building a server area in your office; host your equipment with Selectel for a low monthly fee.

Any equipment

We accommodate any equipment regardless of the specifications: energy-intensive servers, added communication channels, heightened security requirements, etc. Server racks starting at 66,000 rub a month.

Server Racks

Data Centers

Available racks and server space

«Berzarina»

2,400 sq. m

server rooms surface area

1010

racks in the project

6,5 МW

rated power available

Address: 36s3 Berzarina Str., Moscow

What’s Included

5 kVA per rack

24/7 technical support

Basic remote maintenance (Remote Hands)

Advantages

Colocation with comfort

Wide selection of telecom operators

Choose from over 45 different telecom operators available in Selectel data centers or connect to another using our Fiber-Optic Lines service.

Learn more about Fiber-Optic Lines

Single control panel

Use our my.selectel.ru control panel to order and manage services from anywhere in the world. Configure alerts, top up your balance, and contact technical support at one convenient location.

Log into the control panel

Remote Hands

Data center employees inspect equipment, perform diagnostics, configure systems, replace parts, and take inventory.

Learn about Remote Hands and maintenance

Prices

Service
Price per month
1/2 Server rack 20 RU, up to 2,5 kVA, Tsvetochnaya-2 (St. Petersburg)
Price per month
₽ 45,000
1/4 Server rack 9 RU, up to 1 kVA, Tsvetochnaya-2 (St. Petersburg)
Price per month
₽ 23,000
Server rack 47RU, up to 5 kVA, Berzarina (Moscow)
Price per month
₽ 89,000
Server rack 47RU, up to 5 kVA, Dubrovka (LO)
Price per month
₽ 89,000
Server rack 47RU, up to 5 kVA, Tsvetochnaya-2 (St. Petersburg)
Price per month
₽ 89,000
All prices include 20% VAT

Additional Services

Service
Price per month
Additional 1 kVA per rack, Berzarina (Moscow)
Price per month
₽ 9,000
Additional 1 kVA per rack, Dubrovka (LO)
Price per month
₽ 9,000
Additional 1 kVA per rack, Tsvetochnaya-2 (St. Petersburg)
Price per month
₽ 9,000
Permanent KVM over IP connection
Price per month
₽ 1,500

All prices include 20% VAT

Server Colocation

For one server.

Cages and Suites

For maximum physical security.

Assist rented a server rack in one of Selectel’s data centers and hosted some its equipment there. The move not only raised fault-tolerance, but allowed them to save; hosting and maintaining equipment on their own was no longer sound and it would be better to let a professional company handle it.

Additional Services

Protection against DDoS Attacks

Protect your systems and online resources against malicious threats and intruder attacks.

Software Leasing

The most popular software with the latest updates.

Dedicated Server Rental

Rent a ready-made server or assemble your own in Tier III data centers.

FAQ

