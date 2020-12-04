Register in the Selectel control panel. From the menu, click Colocation, then Order Colocation. Choose a data center and enter your server’s parameters. For more detailed information, please visit our knowledge base.
Colocation Prices
All prices include 20% VAT
Perform your tasks
Monitor your equipment
We will install your server in a rack, monitor the cooling and temperature levels, and perform equipment diagnostics at your request.
Reliability and Security
More than 100 CCTV cameras monitor the area around the building and its premises. Only data center engineers have access to the equipment. The servers are provided with N+1 uninterruptible power supply.
Custom Server Sizes
We can host any equipment, including tower servers and mining farms. The price of hosting servers is calculated individually.
Colocation Data Centers
«Berzarina»
2,400 sq. m
1010
6,5 МW
Address: 36s3 Berzarina Str., Moscow
What’s Included
Rack mounting for servers and initial network setup
Unlimited 100 Mbps network connection or 1 Gbps + 30 TB of traffic
IPv4 and IPv6 addresses
Dedicated 300 VA of power to equipment with optional second PDU
KVM over IP
The Selectel Advantage
Single control panel
Manage services, track your balance, and configure alerts from a single window anywhere in the world.
Free server delivery
We transport you and your equipment to our data centers in Moscow and St. Petersburg from anywhere within the respective ring road. Afterwards, we take you back to your home or office. If you live outside of either city and wish to host your server in Moscow or St. Petersburg, equipment can also be delivered by courier service.
The technical side of the project was in a pretty sad state since the equipment was not maintained by professionals. Its server was hosted in a small data center and worked at limited capacity—there was always the threat it would crash. And so the first task was to host the server element in a reliable data center. The decision went to Selectel.
Additional Services
Local Network
Protection against DDoS Attacks
Software Leasing
Dedicated Server Rental
