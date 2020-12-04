Log in Sign up

Server Colocation

Host your network equipment in Selectel’s modern Tier III data centers. We provide ideal conditions for optimal performance: high-speed Internet connections, uninterruptible power supplies, and regulated microclimate.
  • IPv4 and IPv6 addresses
  • Dedicated 300 VA of power to equipment
  • IP-KVM on request
  • 24/7 technical support
Host Equipment

Colocation Prices

Rent rack units in Selectel’s modern data centers
Service
Price per month
2U server colocation
₽ 3,700
₽ 3,200
3U server colocation
₽ 4,200
₽ 3,700
4U server colocation
₽ 4,700
₽ 4,200
5U server colocation
₽ 5,200
₽ 4,700
6U server colocation
₽ 5,700
₽ 5,200
6U server colocation
Price per month
₽ 5,700
All prices include 20% VAT

Additional Services

Server Racks

For hosting multiple servers.

Cages and Suites

For maximum physical security.

Perform your tasks

Monitor your equipment

We will install your server in a rack, monitor the cooling and temperature levels, and perform equipment diagnostics at your request.

Reliability and Security

More than 100 CCTV cameras monitor the area around the building and its premises. Only data center engineers have access to the equipment. The servers are provided with N+1 uninterruptible power supply.

Custom Server Sizes

We can host any equipment, including tower servers and mining farms. The price of hosting servers is calculated individually.

Colocation Data Centers

Reliable and secure hosting environment

«Berzarina»

2,400 sq. m

server rooms surface area

1010

racks in the project

6,5 МW

rated power available

Address: 36s3 Berzarina Str., Moscow

What’s Included

Rack mounting for servers and initial network setup

Unlimited 100 Mbps network connection or 1 Gbps + 30 TB of traffic

IPv4 and IPv6 addresses

Dedicated 300 VA of power to equipment with optional second PDU

KVM over IP

The Selectel Advantage

Convenience and comfort

Single control panel

Manage services, track your balance, and configure alerts from a single window anywhere in the world.

Free server delivery

We transport you and your equipment to our data centers in Moscow and St. Petersburg from anywhere within the respective ring road. Afterwards, we take you back to your home or office. If you live outside of either city and wish to host your server in Moscow or St. Petersburg, equipment can also be delivered by courier service.

The technical side of the project was in a pretty sad state since the equipment was not maintained by professionals. Its server was hosted in a small data center and worked at limited capacity—there was always the threat it would crash. And so the first task was to host the server element in a reliable data center. The decision went to Selectel.

Additional Services

Local Network

Create a complex infrastructure with physical and virtual servers and other network devices.

Protection against DDoS Attacks

Protect your systems and online resources against malicious threats and intruder attacks.

Software Leasing

The latest versions of popular software with regular updates.

Dedicated Server Rental

Rent a ready-made server or assemble your own in Tier III data centers.

FAQ

How do I sign up for colocation?

What racks are available in your data centers?

How do I manage my physical servers?

Will someone maintain my equipment or can I do it myself?

