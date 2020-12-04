Before renting a server space, we agree on a number of arrangements, such as what type of enclosure is required by the customer and what access control and video surveillance system must be installed. These criteria determine the costs.
For industries with higher security requirements
Medicine
Financial companies
Government customers
How we create an individual design project for a customer
Getting the terms of reference
We agree on the basic requirements for data hosting, space security, power supply to cabinets, and structured cabling systems.
Calculating the cost of renting dedicated space
We determine the final price for the service after reaching an agreement on the terms of reference.
Signing the contract
We set down the rights and obligations of the customer and the contractor in writing.
Arranging an area in the server room
We follow the requirements of the customer and build the designed dedicated space.
Benefits of Renting a Server Room in Selectel
Effective Resource Allocation
No need to invest in your own data center, favorable rental terms. Secure and Tier III-compliant data centers.
Individual Design
Creating a cabling network in accordance with the individual design. We determine the final price based on the customer’s requirements.
Remote Video Surveillance
We allow you to monitor your dedicated servers 24/7 using the access control system with five video surveillance angles and SMS alerts.
Remote Maintenance of Equipment
Data center engineers will inspect the equipment and perform diagnostics using their own resources, replace components and take inventory.
Learn more about the Remote Hands service and additional work
Reliable Data Storage in Server Cabinets
Automatic transfer to the backup power supply during emergencies and power interruptions. 24/7 security.
Additional Services
Local Network
Dedicated Server
DDoS Attack Protection
Fiber Optic Lines
Need personalized security measures?
