Log in Sign up

Hosting Equipment in Selectel Data Centers

Rent space for your servers in Tier III data centers and we will provide you with the best environment, including a stable communication channel, power supply, microclimate, cooling and timely technical support.
Host Equipment

A Top 3

player in the colocation segment* (by iKS-Consulting ranking)

4 of our 6 in-house data centers

provide equipment hosting services

More than 1000

customers benefit from colocation in Selectel

St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region

Tier III Data Centers

«Tsevotchnaya 1»

679 sq. m

server room surface area

227

racks in the project

1,6 МW

rated power available

Address: 21 Tsvetochnaya Str., Saint Petersburg

Ready-Made Solutions

1С-colocation

Free up resources for other projects by renting 1C licenses for your equipment based on the required number of workplaces.

Turnkey Data Center

Deploy your data center or a backup site in Russia on a ready-made infrastructure from Selectel.

Do you have another task?

Describe your request in detail, and we will find the best solution.

Why use colocation in Selectel data centers

Stable Internet Traffic

Select the best traffic consumption model: unlimited at 100 Mbps or 30 TB per month at 1 Gbps.

Access to any communication service provider

25 communication service providers are already represented in the data center, or you can connect to a third-party provider with our Fiber Optic Line service.

Free Remote Support

We closely monitor the equipment hosted in the data center, including the installation, inspection and diagnostics, configuration, and replacement of components.

More

Service Area for Your Technicians

We have equipped special areas for technicians in the data center where they can comfortably work with equipment or simply relax.

Taxis for Servers

When you decide to host your server with us, we will pick you up by taxi along with your equipment, take you to the data center, and then bring you back to anywhere within the city.

Intuitive Control Panel

Simple server management, one-stop payment and connection of additional services.

Monitoring of Equipment

The premises of the data center are covered by an access control system (ACS). Each room has several CCTV cameras ensuring 24/7 monitoring of the servers.

Redundant Systems

We ensure the redundancy of power supply and air conditioning systems. Any failure triggers the backup systems to ensure the normal operation of your company.

Related Reading

Article

10 Reasons to Move Your Servers from the Office to a Data Center

Article

Convenient Work in the Data Center

FAQ

What is the price of server hosting?

Which networks will my equipment be connected to?

What do I need to do to host my equipment?

How is the hosted equipment maintained?

What is the difference between renting a dedicated server and colocation?

How do I manage my physical server?