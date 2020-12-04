Hosting Equipment in Selectel Data Centers

The price per unit (1U) starts at ₽2244 per month; renting a server rack starts at ₽66,000 per month. The price of dedicated space can be discussed individually; we will consider your requirements in terms of enclosures and video surveillance.
A Top 3
player in the colocation segment* (by iKS-Consulting ranking)
4 of our 6 in-house data centers
provide equipment hosting services
More than 1000
customers benefit from colocation in Selectel
St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region
«Tsevotchnaya 1»
679 sq. m
227
1,6 МW
Address: 21 Tsvetochnaya Str., Saint Petersburg
Do you have another task?
Why use colocation in Selectel data centers
Stable Internet Traffic
Select the best traffic consumption model: unlimited at 100 Mbps or 30 TB per month at 1 Gbps.
Access to any communication service provider
25 communication service providers are already represented in the data center, or you can connect to a third-party provider with our Fiber Optic Line service.
Free Remote Support
We closely monitor the equipment hosted in the data center, including the installation, inspection and diagnostics, configuration, and replacement of components.
Service Area for Your Technicians
We have equipped special areas for technicians in the data center where they can comfortably work with equipment or simply relax.
Taxis for Servers
When you decide to host your server with us, we will pick you up by taxi along with your equipment, take you to the data center, and then bring you back to anywhere within the city.
Intuitive Control Panel
Simple server management, one-stop payment and connection of additional services.
Monitoring of Equipment
The premises of the data center are covered by an access control system (ACS). Each room has several CCTV cameras ensuring 24/7 monitoring of the servers.
Redundant Systems
We ensure the redundancy of power supply and air conditioning systems. Any failure triggers the backup systems to ensure the normal operation of your company.