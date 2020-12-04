Network Options for Projects and Regions
Different access levels
Limit project access to departments and employees from the control panel, as well as monitor and manage expenses while adjusting on the fly.
Outsourced IT teams and developers
- Create projects for individual teams. Manage budgets and analyze resource consumption.
- Isolate testing environments to protect projects already in production.
Resellers
- Create and grant access to client projects. Easily calculate expenses for each project.
Private networks
Combine virtual servers into an isolated local space available only to your projects.
- Local port bandwidth: 1 Gbps.
- There is no traffic limitation inside the private network, which allows you to transmit any volume of data between your services at no added cost.
- The number of private networks you can use is unlimited.
- You can combine servers within the same region into a private network, or create an inter-regional private network to work across virtual or dedicated servers in different regions.
VPC Features
Convenient control panel
Deploy projects in just a few clicks and manage users from anywhere in the world.
Statistics by project
Evaluate project and resource costs.
Customizable infrastructure
Create any number of projects, users, and private networks.