Log in Sign up

Virtual Private Cloud

Combine the flexibility and unlimited resources of a public cloud with the security of a private cloud. Work as if the cloud was tailor made for your project: manage resource access, link servers over private isolated networks, and deploy services in just a few seconds at any time. Take control of your cloud.
Create account Go to panel

Network Options for Projects and Regions

Different access levels

Limit project access to departments and employees from the control panel, as well as monitor and manage expenses while adjusting on the fly.

Outsourced IT teams and developers

  • Create projects for individual teams. Manage budgets and analyze resource consumption.
  • Isolate testing environments to protect projects already in production.

Resellers

  • Create and grant access to client projects. Easily calculate expenses for each project.

Private networks

Combine virtual servers into an isolated local space available only to your projects.

  • Local port bandwidth: 1 Gbps.
  • There is no traffic limitation inside the private network, which allows you to transmit any volume of data between your services at no added cost.
  • The number of private networks you can use is unlimited.
  • You can combine servers within the same region into a private network, or create an inter-regional private network to work across virtual or dedicated servers in different regions.

VPC Features

Convenient control panel

Deploy projects in just a few clicks and manage users from anywhere in the world.

Statistics by project

Evaluate project and resource costs.

Customizable infrastructure

Create any number of projects, users, and private networks.

Ready to start?

Go to panel

Create a Powerful Infrastructure

Cloud Servers

Scalable Cloud Servers from Selectel for performing any job.

Hybrid Infrastructure

Bare-metal servers and virtual machines in a single infrastructure.

Backup as a Service

Protect your IT systems and minimize the risk of failure.