Backup Service for Cloud powered by VMware

Veeam®Backup & Replication™ provides fast copies, reliable storage, and guaranteed data restoration for virtual machines and applications. The perfect solution for Cloud powered by VMware clients.
Features

Full functionality

Full product features without installing Veeam software.

Quick restoration

Launch corrupt virtual machines from backups in storage.

Total control

Decide which data to copy, how frequently, and how many instances to maintain.

Easy-to-use console

Configure backups from the Veeam Backup Enterprise Manager. vCloud Director integration.

How It Works

Pricing

Resource
Old price per hour
Old price per month
Price per hour
Price per month
Backup: Virtual machine
Old price per hour
₽ 2.055
Old price per month
₽ 1,500.161
Price per hour
₽ 1.507
Price per month
₽ 1,100.121
Repository disk space (1 GB)
Old price per hour
₽ 0.004
Old price per month
₽ 3.073
Price per hour
₽ 0.001
Price per month
₽ 1.022

All prices include 20% VAT

Technical Implementation

Hosting in St. Petersburg

Our storage pool is located in St. Petersburg in the Dubrovka 3 data center.

Proven equipment

The installation is built on dependable Intel processors and SSDs. The repository uses HGST Enterprise SATA HDDs.

Reliable storage

Data is automatically replicated on three independent disks.

Improved availability

Redundant network hosts and two independent connections to each storage host.

High speed

The network is built on 10GE interfaces and a high-performance repository.

Advantages

Unlimited backup storage

Lower RTO and RPO. We ensure high-speed data restoration and minimal loss in the event of a crash

Reduce capital expenses on equipment and operating costs: everything is stored in the cloud

Granular recovery. If someone deletes an important document, there’s no need to restore the whole system: Veeam® Backup & Replication™ restores only the files you need

