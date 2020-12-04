Backup Service for Cloud powered by VMware

Features
Full functionality
Full product features without installing Veeam software.
Quick restoration
Launch corrupt virtual machines from backups in storage.
Total control
Decide which data to copy, how frequently, and how many instances to maintain.
Easy-to-use console
Configure backups from the Veeam Backup Enterprise Manager. vCloud Director integration.
How It Works
Pricing
All prices include 20% VAT
Technical Implementation
Hosting in St. Petersburg
Our storage pool is located in St. Petersburg in the Dubrovka 3 data center.
Proven equipment
The installation is built on dependable Intel processors and SSDs. The repository uses HGST Enterprise SATA HDDs.
Reliable storage
Data is automatically replicated on three independent disks.
Improved availability
Redundant network hosts and two independent connections to each storage host.
High speed
The network is built on 10GE interfaces and a high-performance repository.
Advantages
Unlimited backup storage
Lower RTO and RPO. We ensure high-speed data restoration and minimal loss in the event of a crash
Reduce capital expenses on equipment and operating costs: everything is stored in the cloud
Granular recovery. If someone deletes an important document, there’s no need to restore the whole system: Veeam® Backup & Replication™ restores only the files you need
