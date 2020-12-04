In Moscow and Saint Petersburg
Select your Disaster Recovery (DR) solution
On-premise recovery of your VMware infrastructure
The recovery site for your VMware infrastructure will be set up using vCloud® Availability (vCAv), which replicates your data to the Selectel cloud and recovers the infrastructure in the event of a disaster.
Recovery from two Selectel data centers in the same region
When building a cloud in Selectel, you can select a fault-tolerant VMware Stretched vSAN™ cluster. This solution will automatically replicate your data storage to two data centers and run virtual machines on the recovery site.
Recovery from Selectel regions
Fault-tolerant infrastructure deployed across multiple geographic regions will be powered by vCloud® Availability (vCAv).
Features of vCloud® Availability
This service enables the disaster recovery of your virtual machines to the Selectel cloud. With vCloud® Availability, you can configure the parameters of replication and recovery for each virtual machine. If the primary site goes offline, the virtual machines will failover to Selectel.
Benefits of vCAv
Configure fault tolerance for individual virtual machines and vApps.
Ensure continuous data replication to the Selectel site without interrupting your services.
Protect and compress your replication traffic with TLS.
The use of TCP port 443 eliminates the need for additional configuration.
vCloud Availability calculator (on-premises)
Want to test vCloud® Availability for free?
Recovery using two Selectel data centers in the same region
Features of VMware Stretched vSAN™
The disaster-tolerant cluster is a fully redundant hardware and software system. The primary and standby systems are deployed in different data centers connected by high-speed fiber optic lines. If your services are not available on the primary site, they will be automatically run on the recovery site.
Service Benefits
No need for configuration—just select a disaster-tolerant cluster when creating your VMware resources.
Minimal RPO, close to zero.
Fault-tolerant clusters are available in two regions.
Automatic launch of virtual machines on the recovery site.