Log in Sign up

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) for VMware

Establish a reliable infrastructure and reduce the risk of service downtime. You can quickly and easily configure a solution to ensure fault tolerance and disaster recovery.
Connect Knowledge Base

In Moscow and Saint Petersburg

Build your fault-tolerant VMware solution together with Selectel. Disaster-resilient clusters have been deployed in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. Each region has two geographically distributed Tier III data centers.

Select your Disaster Recovery (DR) solution

On-premise recovery of your VMware infrastructure

The recovery site for your VMware infrastructure will be set up using vCloud® Availability (vCAv), which replicates your data to the Selectel cloud and recovers the infrastructure in the event of a disaster.

RPO*: from 5 min
Get Price Quote

Recovery from two Selectel data centers in the same region

When building a cloud in Selectel, you can select a fault-tolerant VMware Stretched vSAN™ cluster. This solution will automatically replicate your data storage to two data centers and run virtual machines on the recovery site.

RPO*: close to zero
Get Price Quote

Recovery from Selectel regions

Fault-tolerant infrastructure deployed across multiple geographic regions will be powered by vCloud® Availability (vCAv).

RPO*: from 5 min
Submit Request
* RPO — Recovery Point Objective

On-premise recovery of your VMware infrastructure

Features of vCloud® Availability

This service enables the disaster recovery of your virtual machines to the Selectel cloud. With vCloud® Availability, you can configure the parameters of replication and recovery for each virtual machine. If the primary site goes offline, the virtual machines will failover to Selectel.

Benefits of vCAv

1

Configure fault tolerance for individual virtual machines and vApps.

2

Ensure continuous data replication to the Selectel site without interrupting your services.

3

Protect and compress your replication traffic with TLS.

4

The use of TCP port 443 eliminates the need for additional configuration.

vCloud Availability calculator (on-premises)

Specify the total amount of resources for all virtual machines

Want to test vCloud® Availability for free?

Fill in the request form and get trial access.
Submit Request

Recovery using two Selectel data centers in the same region

Features of VMware Stretched vSAN™

The disaster-tolerant cluster is a fully redundant hardware and software system. The primary and standby systems are deployed in different data centers connected by high-speed fiber optic lines. If your services are not available on the primary site, they will be automatically run on the recovery site.

Service Benefits

1

No need for configuration—just select a disaster-tolerant cluster when creating your VMware resources.

2

Minimal RPO, close to zero.

3

Fault-tolerant clusters are available in two regions.

4

Automatic launch of virtual machines on the recovery site.

Stretched vSAN calculator

vDC — Virtual Data Center