No. Hosting your system in the Russian Federation would only allow you to meet the requirements of Federal Law No. 152-FZ for the localization of personal data. Your information systems need to be protected by the technical measures stipulated by FSTEC Order No. 21 in your area of responsibility.
Infrastructure for PD of any protection level
Public Cloud
Solution for Level 3 and 4 personal data protection. Suitable for most personal data processing systems (PDPSs).
Private Cloud
Physically isolated cloud with extra protection tools. Processing of personal data up to Level 1 protection (the maximum). Suitable for hosting medical records and other categories of sensitive data.
We’ll handle the paperwork
If you decide to work with Selectel, we’ll share with you the following set of documents. This will simplify the process of registering your company as a Personal Data Operator in the Register of the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Act of assessment of the effectiveness of measures taken to ensure the security of personal data
Personal Data Processing Assignment Contract
We’ll help you determine the protection level
Reliable solution for personal data processing
FSTEC and FSS Licenses
Selectel possesses all the licenses required to ensure the technological protection of confidential information, including the use of cryptographic data protection tools.
Flexible scaling
Optimize the existing cloud infrastructure at any time by adding extra computing, storage or network assets. It is also possible to create hybrid systems and host part of the infrastructure on dedicated servers in the Certified Data Center.
VMware functionality
A fully functional cloud system based on VMware technology: vCloud Director® and access to enhanced NSX® features. Selectel is a VMware Cloud Verified partner. This status guarantees the highest quality of our infrastructure.
Why Selectel
SLA
We assume financial liability for cloud service availability.
Cloud infrastructure security
We implement organizational and technical security measures as per Order No. 21 of the FSTEC of Russia.
Clearly defined areas of responsibility
We ensure clear definition of areas of responsibility to comply with the requirements of PD processing security.
