Federal Law 152-FZ Cloud for VMware

Cloud infrastructure that complies with the requirements of Federal Law 152‑FZ «On Personal Data». Our Cloud powered by VMware ensures Level 1 protection (the maximum possible level) for personal data (PD) processing.
IDG

Download the review prepared by IDG for Selectel and VMware

The report examines the reasons behind the desire of Russian companies to migrate to hybrid clouds, key trends in the IT industry, and the importance of compliance with Federal Law No. 152-FZ when implementing such projects.

Infrastructure for PD of any protection level

Public Cloud

Solution for Level 3 and 4 personal data protection. Suitable for most personal data processing systems (PDPSs).

Private Cloud

Physically isolated cloud with extra protection tools. Processing of personal data up to Level 1 protection (the maximum). Suitable for hosting medical records and other categories of sensitive data.

We’ll handle the paperwork

If you decide to work with Selectel, we’ll share with you the following set of documents. This will simplify the process of registering your company as a Personal Data Operator in the Register of the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).

Act of assessment of the effectiveness of measures taken to ensure the security of personal data

Act of assessment of the effectiveness of measures taken to ensure the security of personal data

Personal Data Processing Assignment Contract

Personal Data Processing Assignment Contract

We’ll help you determine the protection level

Uncertain of how to assess the protection level of your personal data? See the table or ask our specialists.
Reliable solution for personal data processing

FSTEC and FSS Licenses

Selectel possesses all the licenses required to ensure the technological protection of confidential information, including the use of cryptographic data protection tools.

Flexible scaling

Optimize the existing cloud infrastructure at any time by adding extra computing, storage or network assets. It is also possible to create hybrid systems and host part of the infrastructure on dedicated servers in the Certified Data Center.

VMware functionality

A fully functional cloud system based on VMware technology: vCloud Director® and access to enhanced NSX® features. Selectel is a VMware Cloud Verified partner. This status guarantees the highest quality of our infrastructure.

Why Selectel

SLA

We assume financial liability for cloud service availability.

Cloud infrastructure security

We implement organizational and technical security measures as per Order No. 21 of the FSTEC of Russia.

Clearly defined areas of responsibility

We ensure clear definition of areas of responsibility to comply with the requirements of PD processing security.

Public cloud resource calculator

vDC — Virtual Data Center

