VMware-based infrastructure for business-critical services and tasks of any complexity. Instant disaster recovery. Monitor and manage your computing resources via the vCloud Director® or vCenter® console. Transfer workloads, expand the capabilities of your VMware environments with Selectel Cloud, and reserve capacities at sites in Russia.
DCJournal.ru Award

Winner of the DCJournal.ru Award

Cloud powered by VMware won the DCJournal.ru national award in 2019 in the Cloud of the Year category.

Your VMware infrastructure at Selectel

Public Cloud

Scalable virtual infrastructure with continuous DDoS protection under your control.
from ₽800/month

Private Cloud

Isolated infrastructure with a high level of security and the ability to create virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).
Calculated individually

Cloud compliant with Federal Law No. 152-FZ

Secure infrastructure in accordance with the Law on Personal Data.
from ₽800/month

Backup

Protect and restore your data with Veeam®.
from ₽1,503/month

Disaster recovery

Disaster recovery for the infrastructure.
from ₽1,118/month

Services for Partners

Infrastructure for your customers that generates additional income.
Income from 10% of revenue

VMware-validated expertise

VMware® Cloud™ Verified

Ensures that the infrastructure meets VMware requirements.

VMware® Principal Partner

Confirms authorized provider status.

Selectel guarantees convenience and speed

Easy launch and familiar environment

All you need is register, top up your account, and create a virtual infrastructure in the Selectel control panel.

Infrastructure management is carried out using familiar VMware interfaces.

Full-featured VMware environment

We use advanced solutions from VMware, virtualization market leader: vSphere, vCloud® Director, vSAN™, NSX®, vCloud® Availability.

Multiple sites in the Russian Federation

Select a convenient location in Moscow or St. Petersburg to ensure high service availability and reduce network latency.

Always online

The Service Desk will help you with infrastructure management and answer any questions.

Our clients about us

FAQ

What are the differences between Selectel’s public and private VMware cloud?

Where are your data centers located?

Is Microsoft software available in the Cloud powered by VMware? And how is it licensed?

Can I test the available solutions?

What are your limitations in terms of the number of vCPUs?

Can you ensure compliance with Federal Law No. 152-FZ?

I have my own VMware-based infrastructure. Can I build a hybrid cloud with your solution?

How do I move my infrastructure to your VMware cloud?