The public cloud is based on Selectel’s rapidly scalable multi-tenant infrastructure.
A private cloud is powered by Selectel’s fully dedicated infrastructure that provides advanced security and physical isolation.
Cloud powered by VMware won the DCJournal.ru national award in 2019 in the Cloud of the Year category.
Ensures that the infrastructure meets VMware requirements.
Confirms authorized provider status.
All you need is register, top up your account, and create a virtual infrastructure in the Selectel control panel.
Infrastructure management is carried out using familiar VMware interfaces.
We use advanced solutions from VMware, virtualization market leader: vSphere, vCloud® Director, vSAN™, NSX®, vCloud® Availability.
Select a convenient location in Moscow or St. Petersburg to ensure high service availability and reduce network latency.
The Service Desk will help you with infrastructure management and answer any questions.
We will contact you within 24 hours.
You can always get a free consultation by calling us on 8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to Telegram or an e-mail to sales@selectel.ru.