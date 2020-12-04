Host static content for your e-commerce projects using an intuitive control panel or a simple API. This content will be available under any load with no restrictions on how fast it can be distributed.

Reduce network latency when loading frequently requested static content with a built-in CDN service.

Keep your site running reliably and secure your data with an individual or shared SSL certificate.

Deploy static web pages using cloud storage, bind your own domain to the container, and configure the index page, 404 error page and listing.