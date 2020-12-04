Prices and Calculator

Choose location
Resource prices
Computing resources
Service
Price per hour
Price per month
Processors (vCPU), 1 vCPU Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240R
Price per hour
₽ 0.561
Price per month
₽ 409.57
RAM, 1 GB
Price per hour
₽ 0.204
Price per month
₽ 148.94
Local disk, 1 GB
Price per hour
₽ 0.010
Price per month
₽ 6.99
Graphics Processing Unit, Tesla T4
Price per hour
₽ 40.592
Price per month
₽ 29,635.41
All prices include 20% VAT
Network volumes
Service
Bandwidth
Reading
Recording
Price per hour
Price per month
Basic disk, 1 GB
Bandwidth
100 MiB/s
Reading
320 IOPS
Recording
120 IOPS
Price per hour
₽ 0.0062
Price per month
₽ 4.55
Universal disk, 1 GB
Bandwidth
200 MiB/s
Reading
7000 IOPS
Recording
4000 IOPS
Price per hour
₽ 0.0159
Price per month
₽ 11.59
Fast disk, 1 GB
Bandwidth
500 MiB/s
Reading
25000 IOPS
Recording
15000 IOPS
Price per hour
₽ 0.0335
Price per month
₽ 24.49
All prices include 20% VAT
Cloud Databases
Service
Price per hour
Price per month
DBaaS vCPU, Cores
Price per hour
₽ 0.897
Price per month
₽ 654.94
DBaaS RAM, GB
Price per hour
₽ 0.326
Price per month
₽ 238.17
DBaaS Local disk, GB
Price per hour
₽ 0.015
Price per month
₽ 11.18
DBaaS Backups, GB
Price per hour
₽ 0.003
Price per month
₽ 2.29
All prices include 20% VAT
Managed Kubernetes
Service
Price per hour
Price per month
Managed Kubernetes Cluster. Regional with 3 master nodes
Price per hour
₽ 8.209
Price per month
₽ 5,994
Managed Kubernetes Cluster. Zonal with 1 master node
Price per hour
₽ 2.053
Price per month
₽ 1,499
All prices include 20% VAT
Network
Service
Price per hour
Price per month
Additional traffic, 1 GB*
Price per hour
₽ 0.522
Price per month
₽ 381.28
Image storage, 1 GB
Price per hour
₽ 0.006
Price per month
₽ 4.55
Floating IP address
Price per hour
₽ 0.153
Price per month
₽ 111.70
Public subnet with 253 IP addresses
Price per hour
₽ 21.480
Price per month
₽ 15,682.12
Public subnet with 125 IP addresses
Price per hour
₽ 10.740
Price per month
₽ 7,841.06
Public subnet with 61 IP addresses
Price per hour
₽ 5.370
Price per month
₽ 3,920.53
Public subnet with 29 IP addresses
Price per hour
₽ 2.680
Price per month
₽ 1,956.61
Public subnet with 13 IP addresses
Price per hour
₽ 1.340
Price per month
₽ 978.31
Public subnet with 5 IP addresses
Price per hour
₽ 0.670
Price per month
₽ 489.15
Load Balancer «Basic without redundancy»
Price per hour
₽ 1.067
Price per month
₽ 779.00
Load Balancer «Advanced with redundancy»
Price per hour
₽ 3.311
Price per month
₽ 2,417.29
Load Balancer «Basic with redundancy»
Price per hour
₽ 1.990
Price per month
₽ 1,452.86
* 3 TB of free external traffic is provided monthly for all projects. If this amount is exceeded, you will be charged for traffic of ₽ 0.52 per 1 GB.

All prices include 20% VAT
All prices include 20% VAT
Licenses
Service
Price per hour
Price per month
Microsoft Windows Server Standard Edition 2012 R2 license, 1 license
Price per hour
₽ 0.184
Price per month
₽ 134.04
Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Standard Edition license, 1 license
Price per hour
₽ 0.622
Price per month
₽ 454.26
Microsoft Windows Server Standard Edition 2019 R2 license, 1 license
Price per hour
₽ 0.622
Price per month
₽ 454.26
All prices include 20% VAT