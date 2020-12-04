Cloud Servers with GPU

GPU

Used as the dedicated PCI device within the virtual machine. This allows for using all the GPU power and resources.

GTX 1080

CUDA Cores — 2560,

8 GB GDDR5X,

Price per GPU: hourly — ₽9, monthly — ₽6,608.

NVIDIA Tesla T4

For ML/DL, inference, video and virtual desktops.

Works with most AI frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras, MXNet, Caffe.

Compatible with all types of neural networks: GAN, CNN, RNN, SSNN and others.

2560 CUDA cores, 320 NVIDIA Turing Tensor Cores, 16 GB GDDR6.

Price per GPU: hourly — ₽40,59; daily — ₽974,16; monthly — ₽29,652,45.

