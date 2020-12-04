Cloud Servers

Who Is It For?
Businesses
By migrating your data to the cloud, you can streamline costs, ensure transparency of business processes, and reduce time to market.
IT Teams
With isolated projects, you can quickly test your products, instantly scale your activities, and ensure teamwork.
Developers
Convenient control through a user-friendly API and easy configuration provide a wide range of opportunities for testing and releasing new products.
Fixed Configurations
Create Your Own Cloud Server
Find even more fixed configurations in the Control Panel
Scalable Network Disks
Basic
For storing large amounts of data that do not need to be frequently read or overwritten.
Characteristics
|Type
|Enterprise SATA
|Data Transfer Rate
|100 MiB/s
|Read
|320 IOPS
|Write
|120 IOPS
1GB × ₽ 7.45/month
Universal
For hosting system disks of virtual machines.
Characteristics
|Type
|SSD
|Data Transfer Rate
|150 MiB/s
|Read
|640 IOPS
|Write
|320 IOPS
1GB × ₽ 29.79/month
Fast
For workloads that require increased I/O performance.
Characteristics
|Type
|SSD NVME
|Data Transfer Rate
|500 MiB/s
|Read
|12800 IOPS
|Write
|6400 IOPS
1GB × ₽ 44.68/month
Network
3 TB free external traffic
Network connections with 1 Gbps of bandwidth
Different sizes of Public and private subnetworks
Floating IP addresses
Regions and Availability Zones
Not sure how to migrate your services to Selectel?
Additional Features
API-Enabled Control
Manage projects, resources, and facilities through OpenStack API. Communicate with API using standard HTTP requests.
Isolated Regions
Select conveniently located regions in Moscow, St. Petersburg, or Novosibirsk to minimize network delays and build a fault-tolerant infrastructure.
Library of Ready-Made Images
Select ready-made images of Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, Windows Server, etc.; upload your own images in different formats.
VNC Console
Online access to the server through a user-friendly VNC console in the Control Panel.
User Data
Add custom scripts to facilitate the configuration of cloud servers with cloud-init.
Instant snapshots
Instantaneously make snapshots of virtual machine volumes.