Cloud Servers

Create scalable Selectel cloud servers for processing and storing data. Pay only for the resources you use with pay-as-you-go billing.
  • Server in 2 minutes
  • Compliance with 152-FZ
  • Pay-as-you-go
  • Server management automation (API, Terraform)
Who Is It For?

Businesses

By migrating your data to the cloud, you can streamline costs, ensure transparency of business processes, and reduce time to market.

IT Teams

With isolated projects, you can quickly test your products, instantly scale your activities, and ensure teamwork.

Developers

Convenient control through a user-friendly API and easy configuration provide a wide range of opportunities for testing and releasing new products.

Fixed Configurations

Ensuring the infrastructure of any complexity. Create your individual configuration, which you can always modify in the future.

Create Your Own Cloud Server

vCPU
12345678
4 un.
RAM
116324864
16 GB
SSD
1256512
50 GB
Total: ₽ 6.54

All prices include 20% VAT

More details on available cloud server configurations

Fixed Configurations

Optimal balance of processor cores, memory, and disks. This allows you to use more resources than in flexible configurations.
Standard Line
Price, ₽

Balanced configurations to suit any task.

vCPU 1
RAM 1 GB
SSD 8 GB
₽ 0.93 / hour
Create
vCPU 4
RAM 16 GB
SSD 128 GB
₽ 8.15 / hour
Create
vCPU 8
RAM 32 GB
SSD 384 GB
₽ 18.93 / hour
Create
vCPU 24
RAM 96 GB
SSD 1000 GB
₽ 53.66 / hour
Create

Find even more fixed configurations in the Control Panel

Scalable Network Disks

Scalable network volumes are persistent block devices that can be used on any cloud server. Three network volumes are available:

Basic

For storing large amounts of data that do not need to be frequently read or overwritten.

Characteristics

Type Enterprise SATA
Data Transfer Rate 100 MiB/s
Read 320 IOPS
Write 120 IOPS

1GB × ₽ 7.45/month

Universal

For hosting system disks of virtual machines.

Characteristics

Type SSD
Data Transfer Rate 150 MiB/s
Read 640 IOPS
Write 320 IOPS

1GB × ₽ 29.79/month

Fast

For workloads that require increased I/O performance.

Characteristics

Type SSD NVME
Data Transfer Rate 500 MiB/s
Read 12800 IOPS
Write 6400 IOPS

1GB × ₽ 44.68/month

Price calculator

Network

Build a network configuration at your request: add a subnet, configure routing, create network gateways and other features.

3 TB free external traffic

Network connections with 1 Gbps of bandwidth

Different sizes of Public and private subnetworks

Floating IP addresses

Regions and Availability Zones

Selectel Regions and Availability Zones

Not sure how to migrate your services to Selectel?

We can help by evaluating your project, defining the requirements, and performing the migration. This is free until the 1th of August.
Learn More about the Special Offer

Additional Features

API-Enabled Control

Manage projects, resources, and facilities through OpenStack API. Communicate with API using standard HTTP requests.

Isolated Regions

Select conveniently located regions in Moscow, St. Petersburg, or Novosibirsk to minimize network delays and build a fault-tolerant infrastructure.

Library of Ready-Made Images

Select ready-made images of Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, Windows Server, etc.; upload your own images in different formats.

VNC Console

Online access to the server through a user-friendly VNC console in the Control Panel.

User Data

Add custom scripts to facilitate the configuration of cloud servers with cloud-init.

Instant snapshots

Instantaneously make snapshots of virtual machine volumes.

Ready to start?

