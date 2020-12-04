Selectel Serverless

Areas of Application
Computing on static sites
Backend for mobile and web apps
Ensuring website availability
ETL processes for data transformation and loading
Internet of Things
Chatbot architecture
How it works
Code is uploaded to my.selectel.ru
A container with code is created
The function call trigger is activated
The function is terminated and the container is shut down
The function is restarted (if necessary)
Flexible Options for Product Development
Universal code
No need to adapt the code — just load and test it as-is.
Serverless
Take full advantage of the technology, including pay-per-use pricing, automatic scaling, and trigger-based function launches (http request, calls from another function, changes in the database or storage).
Simple Operation
Manually execute functions from the control panel for quick configuration. Compatible with Python code.
Monitoring
Analyze statistics and view the status and function log to identify and correct errors.
Take Advantage of the Benefits of the Service
No need to administer servers
Hardware-agnostic infrastructure. No need for you to install, maintain or administer software.
Automatic Scaling
Infrastructure is deployed for each function call, with no limits on the number of running instances. Handles unpredictable loads.
Reduced Infrastructure Costs
Save money by paying only for running functions.
Development Flexibility
Accelerate time-to-market by building systems from small independent function blocks for each microtask.
Reliability of OpenWhisk
Use the Apache OpenWhisk open-source platform.