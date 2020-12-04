Working With Databases Can Be Easier
Launch In Just A Few Clicks
You can easily deploy a MySQL™ and PostgreSQL database using the control panel. Select the desired configuration, add replicas, and your cluster is ready to use.
Data Backup And Recovery
Ensure business continuity and retain your data. This service automatically performs backup, minimizing the risks associated with human errors or software failures. Database cluster data is quickly copied, securely stored, and restored with granularity up to a second (Point-in-time recovery).
Automatic Failover
Ensure your data is always accessible through cluster replication. In case of failure of a separate server, the cluster automatically fails over to the backup server. During this period, the failed server is redeployed. This function will allow you to avoid negative consequences in the application since the changes will be simply invisible to you and your users.
Fast Scaling
When the load on the database grows or is expected to grow, you can quickly change the configuration of the database cluster and the number of replicas. Cloud-based databases allow you to scale high-availability clusters on the go with zero downtime.
High performance
Running your databases on powerful server hardware and local NVMe SSD disks ensures high performance.
PostgreSQL clusters for 1С
How do I create a database cluster?
Flexible virtual machine configurations for a database cluster
All prices include 20% VAT
Who is the target audience?
Businesses
Reduce infrastructure and maintenance costs, free up engineers for more important tasks, and shorten the time to market (TTM).
IT companies
Focus on improving your services: deploy databases quickly, instantly scale up and down, and test products before launching them in the production environment.
Developers
Speed up the development of services: ensure high performance based on flexible configuration, conveniently manage database clusters using API and Selectel panel.
Базы данных MS SQL в облаке
In addition, cloud databases provide the following benefits:
All projects in a single control panel for convenient and flexible cluster management.
Reduced infrastructure and maintenance costs.
High availability and security.
Documentation in Russian and 24/7 technical support.