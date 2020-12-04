Log in Sign up

Databases you don’t need to worry about

Focus on developing your application, and leave it to us to create and administer your databases. We’ll ensure their reliability, as well as take care of configuration, backup, and infrastructure support.
  • PostgreSQL 11, 12 and for 1C
  • MySQL™ 5.7 и 8
  • Scaling
  • Automatic backups
  • Failover
Create a database cluster

Запустите свою базу данных в облаке

MySQL™

Самая популярная база данных для любого приложения.

Создать

PostgreSQL

Универсальная база данных для сложных процессов и вычислений.

Создать

PostgreSQL для 1С

Открытая база данных для работы 1С: Предприятия.

Создать

Working With Databases Can Be Easier

Launch In Just A Few Clicks

You can easily deploy a MySQL™ and PostgreSQL database using the control panel. Select the desired configuration, add replicas, and your cluster is ready to use.

Data Backup And Recovery

Ensure business continuity and retain your data. This service automatically performs backup, minimizing the risks associated with human errors or software failures. Database cluster data is quickly copied, securely stored, and restored with granularity up to a second (Point-in-time recovery).

Automatic Failover

Ensure your data is always accessible through cluster replication. In case of failure of a separate server, the cluster automatically fails over to the backup server. During this period, the failed server is redeployed. This function will allow you to avoid negative consequences in the application since the changes will be simply invisible to you and your users.

Fast Scaling

When the load on the database grows or is expected to grow, you can quickly change the configuration of the database cluster and the number of replicas. Cloud-based databases allow you to scale high-availability clusters on the go with zero downtime.

High performance

Running your databases on powerful server hardware and local NVMe SSD disks ensures high performance.

PostgreSQL clusters for 1С

Don’t waste your money on purchasing MS SQL licenses for 1C. Create your reliable and fault-tolerant PostgreSQL database clusters in the cloud for 1C in our Control panel. You can choose the perfect configuration for the required number of users, and change it in a couple of minutes, if necessary.
Go to panel

How do I create a database cluster?

Flexible virtual machine configurations for a database cluster

Create your own configuration of the database cluster servers for the required workload.
Service
Price per hour
Price per month
DBaaS vCPU, Cores
Price per hour
₽ 0.897
Price per month
₽ 654.94
DBaaS RAM, GB
Price per hour
₽ 0.326
Price per month
₽ 238.17
DBaaS Local disk, GB
Price per hour
₽ 0.015
Price per month
₽ 11.18
DBaaS Backups, GB
Price per hour
₽ 0.003
Price per month
₽ 2.29

All prices include 20% VAT

Who is the target audience?

Businesses

Reduce infrastructure and maintenance costs, free up engineers for more important tasks, and shorten the time to market (TTM).

IT companies

Focus on improving your services: deploy databases quickly, instantly scale up and down, and test products before launching them in the production environment.

Developers

Speed up the development of services: ensure high performance based on flexible configuration,  conveniently manage database clusters using API and Selectel panel.

Базы данных MS SQL в облаке

Прокачайте работу бизнес-приложений — ERP-систем, 1С и инструментов аналитики. С управляемой БД MS SQL ваши данные всегда в безопасности и доступны без раздражающих задержек. Резервные копии создаются по расписанию и проверяются на восстановление. Отказоустойчивость обеспечивается на уровне инфраструктуры. SLA 99,98%.
Узнать цены

In addition, cloud databases provide the following benefits:

All projects in a single control panel for convenient and flexible cluster management.

Reduced infrastructure and maintenance costs.

High availability and security.

Documentation in Russian and 24/7 technical support.

Useful Reading

Knowledge Base

How to connect to a database in a PostgreSQL cluster

Knowledge Base

Database cluster backup

Create powerful infrastructure with Selectel services

Cloud Servers

Make use of Selectel’s scalable cloud servers for your tasks.

Cloud Object Storage

Use the high-performance object data storage supporting S3 API.

Managed Kubernetes

Managed Kubernetes clusters for quickly scaling cloud-based applications.

Cloud-Based Functions

You write the functions, and we handle the administration.