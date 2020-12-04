Why Is It For?
Distribute requests among a group of servers backing your application to increase service availability.
Horizontally scale computing power by simply increasing the number of servers in the balanced group.
Boost your availability by performing regular health checks and automatically removing failed servers from the balancer.
Apply different release strategies to parts of your infrastructure to ensure updates work properly.
Features
Balance traffic
Choose a protocol, balancer ports, and at least one server.
Balancing algorithms
Two solutions available: round robin and least connections.
Availability checks
Configure the frequency and type of virtual machine availability checks.
Sticky Sessions
Transfer requests from one client to the same server.
SSL termination
Upload SSL certificates to properly identify and distribute traffic to servers.
PROXY protocol
Transfer connection information to target servers through the load balancer.