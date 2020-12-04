Log in Sign up

Load Balancer

Redistribute incoming request streams among servers in the same region to increase scalability and fault-tolerance for your applications. Choose your load balancing criteria, and the rest will be set up automatically.
Why Is It For?

Distribute requests among a group of servers backing your application to increase service availability.

Horizontally scale computing power by simply increasing the number of servers in the balanced group.

Boost your availability by performing regular health checks and automatically removing failed servers from the balancer.

Apply different release strategies to parts of your infrastructure to ensure updates work properly.

Features

Balance traffic

Choose a protocol, balancer ports, and at least one server.

Balancing algorithms

Two solutions available: round robin and least connections.

Availability checks

Configure the frequency and type of virtual machine availability checks.

Sticky Sessions

Transfer requests from one client to the same server.

SSL termination

Upload SSL certificates to properly identify and distribute traffic to servers.

PROXY protocol

Transfer connection information to target servers through the load balancer.

Cost of the «Basic HA» Load Balancer —
₽ 1,599/month (₽ 2.19/hour)

