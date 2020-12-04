Resources of virtual machines used as cluster nodes, as well as disks, load balancers, and network resources, are priced in accordance with the rates for Selectel Cloud Platform resources.
Simple management for sophisticated tasks
Scalable applications
Accelerate the testing and implementation of even the most complex applications.
Microservice-based applications
Launch containers with microservices in Selectel infrastructure.
Test environments
Quickly deploy infrastructure for the core components of your development and testing process.
We manage your Kubernetes — you take care of your product
Truly manageable
There’s no need to worry about master nodes — Selectel’s experts will take care of it. The service monitors the operation of master nodes, supports them, and updates them.
Easy to work
Easy cluster management via a dashboard or an API service. Full compatibility of applications running in a standard Kubernetes environment.
Infrastructure support
We take care of the cluster maintenance routine: installation, updates, cluster upscaling, status audit, and more.
Resource Prices
Create a Kubernetes cluster in 2 minutes
All you need to do is configure the settings in the control panel. The service will create the cluster itself and will ensure that it works. Read more about creating a cluster in our knowledge base.
High availability and automation with Managed Kubernetes
Cluster configuration
You can flexibly manage nodes in a cluster: add, remove, or reinstall nodes if any issues arise.
Zone-level cluster redundancy
Ensure the fault tolerance of your applications by hosting your nodes in different zones.
Updated certificates
Cluster system certificates are rotated automatically every 30 days.
High availability
Three master nodes in different zones are launched per cluster. If one zone goes offline, the cluster still remains available.
Quick start
We guide you through the process of connecting the service and setting up full access to API and cluster management features.
Integration with other Selectel services
Integrate the service with the Cloud Platform services: Cloud Database, Load Balancer etc.
