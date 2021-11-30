На время беты — бесплатно
Мы даем возможность использовать в рамках одного проекта один реестр размером 20 ГБ. Он вмещает в себя до 50 репозиториев.
What’s next?
Registration in the Control panel
Order a service by registering in the Selectel Control panel and topping up your balance in the most convenient way.Create an account
Consultation before ordering
By calling us at 8 800 555 06 75, emailing to sales@selectel.ru, or using Telegram — we will examine the issue and help to find the best solution for your budget and requirements.