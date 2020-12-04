Log in Sign up

Fiber Optic Lines

Selectel’s data network consists of over 230 km of fiber-optic cabling. Its central node is located in our Tsveotchnaya data center in St. Petersburg. Our fiber-optic line is an ideal solution for Internet service providers and corporate clients looking to connect multiple platforms while avoiding construction and maintenance costs.
Features

Guaranteed Excellent Connectivity

All data centers are connected to one another and the primary Internet exchange points in St. Petersburg.

Reliability

Backup channels, unauthorized access prevention, and around-the-clock monitoring.

99.80% Uptime SLA

Fast connection restoration and financial compensation.

Fiber-Optic Costs

Service
Price per month
Fiber-optic line Data-center
Price per month
₽ 7,140.00
Fiber-optic line Data-center
Price per month
₽ 81,600.00
Fiber-optic line Data-center
Price per month
₽ 12,240.00
Fiber-optic line Data-center
Price per month
₽ 12,240.00
Fiber-optic line st. Bolshaya Morskaya, 18 - Data-center
Price per month
₽ 12,240.00
Fiber-optic line st. Bolshaya Morskaya, 18 - Data-Center
Price per month
₽ 10,200.00
Fiber-optic line st. Borovaya, 57 - st. Bolshaya Morskaya, 18
Price per month
₽ 10,200.00

All prices include 20% VAT

Selectel FOL map

