Fiber Optic Lines

Features
Guaranteed Excellent Connectivity
All data centers are connected to one another and the primary Internet exchange points in St. Petersburg.
Reliability
Backup channels, unauthorized access prevention, and around-the-clock monitoring.
99.80% Uptime SLA
Fast connection restoration and financial compensation.
Fiber-Optic Costs
St. Petersburg
Moscow
Service
Price per month
Fiber-optic line Data-center
Price per month
₽ 7,140.00
Fiber-optic line Data-center
Price per month
₽ 81,600.00
Fiber-optic line Data-center
Price per month
₽ 12,240.00
Fiber-optic line Data-center
Price per month
₽ 12,240.00
Fiber-optic line st. Bolshaya Morskaya, 18 - Data-center
Price per month
₽ 12,240.00
Fiber-optic line st. Bolshaya Morskaya, 18 - Data-Center
Price per month
₽ 10,200.00
Fiber-optic line st. Borovaya, 57 - st. Bolshaya Morskaya, 18
Price per month
₽ 10,200.00
All prices include 20% VAT
