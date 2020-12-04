PING — A simple availability check over ICMP.

HTTP HEAD — Sends an HTTP HEAD request. Headers are returned without the page’s body.

HTTP GET — Sends an HTTP GET request. Headers are returned along with the page’s body. Searches can be performed by substring and HTML element using XPath expressions in the page’s code.

HTTP digest authentication — Sends a GET request using Digest authentication with a user-defined login and password.

HTTP POST — Checks a service by sending a POST request.

SSH — Connects to a host via SSH.

TCP — Establishes a TCP connection with a given host. A specific command can be sent and the response can be checked.

UDP — Establishes a UDP connection with a specific host. A specific command can be sent and the response checked.

Redis — Checks the availability of a Redis database.

SMTP — Checks SMTP mail services. Connections can be made without authorization for simple checks or with a user-defined login and password.

POP3 — Checks POP3 mail services. Connections can be made without authorization for simple checks or with a user-defined login and password.

IMAP — Checks IMAP mail services. Connections can be made without authorization for simple checks or with a user-defined login and password.

DNS — Checks for the presence of a specific type of DNS record.

FTP — Checks the connection to an FTP server. Authorization can be made with a user-defined login and password or as anonymous.

PostgreSQL — Checks the availability of a PostgreSQL database.

MySQL — Checks the availability of a MySQL database.

SSL — Checks the SSL certificates of a specific address. Notification can be sent if the certificate expires before a particular number of days.