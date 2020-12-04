Log in Sign up

Monitoring

Check a service’s status and availability from all over the world. Results are compiled in a detailed report and sent to you. With our Monitoring service, you can analyze your server’s performance, port availability, and database status from anywhere on the planet.
Features

Easy to use

Manage alerts in our intuitive interface and view results in charts and graphs.

Comprehensive checks

Check PING, TCP and UDP ports, mail services, databases, and more.

Instant results

Get results by e-mail, XMPP, Twitter PM, or SMS.

Prices

Service
Price per month
Additional watchers (per month)
Price per month
₽ 30.00
First 3 metrics
Price per month
₽ 0.00
SMS notification
Price per month
₽ 3.60

All prices include 20% VAT

Points of Presence

Available Metrics

PING — A simple availability check over ICMP.

HTTP HEAD — Sends an HTTP HEAD request. Headers are returned without the page’s body.

HTTP GET — Sends an HTTP GET request. Headers are returned along with the page’s body. Searches can be performed by substring and HTML element using XPath expressions in the page’s code.

HTTP digest authentication — Sends a GET request using Digest authentication with a user-defined login and password.

HTTP POST — Checks a service by sending a POST request.

SSH — Connects to a host via SSH.

TCP — Establishes a TCP connection with a given host. A specific command can be sent and the response can be checked.

UDP — Establishes a UDP connection with a specific host. A specific command can be sent and the response checked.

Redis — Checks the availability of a Redis database.

SMTP — Checks SMTP mail services. Connections can be made without authorization for simple checks or with a user-defined login and password.

POP3 — Checks POP3 mail services. Connections can be made without authorization for simple checks or with a user-defined login and password.

IMAP — Checks IMAP mail services. Connections can be made without authorization for simple checks or with a user-defined login and password.

DNS — Checks for the presence of a specific type of DNS record.

FTP — Checks the connection to an FTP server. Authorization can be made with a user-defined login and password or as anonymous.

PostgreSQL — Checks the availability of a PostgreSQL database.

MySQL — Checks the availability of a MySQL database.

SSL — Checks the SSL certificates of a specific address. Notification can be sent if the certificate expires before a particular number of days.

Our Monitoring system helps track the site’s (and clients’) services and critical points. After every check, a detailed report is compiled about the services’ availability and status from different points around the world. The most important thing we get is peace of mind. If something urgent pops up on our servers, their high-quality tech support resolves it. This is why we use and recommend Selectel to our clients: with you, everything is going to work quickly and reliably, and it always will.

