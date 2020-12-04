Log in Sign up

Local Network

Connect physical servers, virtual servers, and other equipment over a private and secure network or networks. Our Local Network is an ideal solution for quickly and easily creating simple or complex infrastructures from your Selectel services.

Private Networks

Isolate mission-critical servers in a private VLAN. By preventing public network access, your data remains secure.

Technical Details

Technical equipment from market leaders

Equipment from the world’s leading manufacturers: Juniper Networks and Brocade.

Modern networking equipment

Modern high-performance switches with 1/10/40GE ports. Local network connections use MC-LAG to reduce downtime. 10GBase optic ports instead of standard copper connections reduce network lag 50-70x.

High throughput

Local network bandwidth within a data center: 2.8 Tbps. Local network bandwidth between data centers: 160 Gbps (with possible 2x increase).

Reliable data exchange between servers

Redundant dedicated channel between St. Petersburg and Moscow. We use different fiber-optic cables to back up the St. Petersburg — Moscow path. The St. Petersburg — Moscow local network redundancy is implemented using Multihoming VPLS.

FAQ

Which Selectel services can be integrated with Local Network?

Can I connect equipment in different data centers in a Local Network?

How fast is data transferred within a local network?

Can I use a Local Network to connect one server to multiple VLANs?