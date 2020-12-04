Isolate mission-critical servers in a private VLAN. By preventing public network access, your data remains secure.
Isolate mission-critical servers in a private VLAN. By preventing public network access, your data remains secure.
Equipment from the world’s leading manufacturers: Juniper Networks and Brocade.
Modern high-performance switches with 1/10/40GE ports. Local network connections use MC-LAG to reduce downtime. 10GBase optic ports instead of standard copper connections reduce network lag 50-70x.
Local network bandwidth within a data center: 2.8 Tbps. Local network bandwidth between data centers: 160 Gbps (with possible 2x increase).
Redundant dedicated channel between St. Petersburg and Moscow. We use different fiber-optic cables to back up the St. Petersburg — Moscow path. The St. Petersburg — Moscow local network redundancy is implemented using Multihoming VPLS.