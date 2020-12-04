Log in Sign up

Firewall rental

Ensure a high level of security right now to prevent future financial and reputational losses. Rent a next-generation firewall (NGFW) ensuring data security and remote access and protecting from digital attacks and data leaks.
Usage scenarios

Dedicated server security

Virtual machine security in public cloud

Remote access

Checking uploaded files

Compliance with standards and legal requirements

Load balancing

Increasing server resilience to digital attacks

Reliable server protection under your regulation

User-friendly management

Manage the firewall as an integrated security gateway for rented physical and virtual servers, consolidating Selectel services over a local network. Segment user permissions to improve the network security for database servers.

Processors for better performance

Hardware firewalls operate much more consistently than software solutions. Fortinet uses special ASIC-based processors optimized for performing high-performance tasks (like network traffic encryption). This allows for disburdening your servers from non-core tasks and provide stable VPN access for employees and customers.

Configured in just a few clicks

Popular firewall models (for example, Fortinet FG-100E) have already been installed in our data centers of Tier III. We will connect them to the local network and the Internet, ensure power supply and maintenance. All you need to do is configure the firewall using a simple interface. Step-by-step instructions for connection are available in the knowledge base.

Extended functionality for any purposes

Manage the firewall and VPN with no mandatory subscription and no limitations except for the performance of the equipment which was provided to you. In addition to that, you can enable paid services: network antivirus, IPS/IDS, web filtering, and other options of NGFW.

You can enable a managed solution

Let Selectel technical experts do the dedicated firewall administration work. We will perform firewall configuration and 24/7 maintenance.

Цены

Наименование услуги
Цена в месяц
Аренда межсетевого экрана Fortinet FG-100E
Цена в месяц
₽ 8,000
Аренда межсетевого экрана Fortinet FG-500E
Цена в месяц
₽ 65,000
Аренда межсетевого экрана Fortinet FG-100D-LENC/100E-LENC
Цена в месяц
₽ 15,000
Управление межсетевым экраном Fortinet FG-100E (managed-решение)*
Цена в месяц
₽ 15,000
Подписка UTM для Fortinet FG-100E с технической поддержкой вендора, цена за год
Цена в месяц
₽ 130,000
* Аренда сетевого оборудования и подписок оплачивается отдельно

All prices include 20% VAT

Межсетевые экраны, готовые к работе

МЭ, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
IPS, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
IPSec VPN, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
SSL-VPN, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
Доступные интерфейсы
Сертификация ФСТЭК

Fortigate 100E

МЭ, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
7,4
IPS, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
0,5
IPSec VPN, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
4
SSL-VPN, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
0,25
Доступные интерфейсы
14 шт 1GE
Сертификация ФСТЭК
нет

Fortigate 500E

МЭ, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
36
IPS, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
7,9
IPSec VPN, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
20
SSL-VPN, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
5
Доступные интерфейсы
2 шт 10GE и 8 шт 1GE
Сертификация ФСТЭК
нет

Fortigate 100E-LENC

МЭ, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
7,4
IPS, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
0,5
IPSec VPN, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
отключено
SSL-VPN, Пропускная способность (Гбит/с)
отключено
Доступные интерфейсы
14 шт 1GE
Сертификация ФСТЭК
да ?

