Usage scenarios
Dedicated server security
Virtual machine security in public cloud
Remote access
Checking uploaded files
Compliance with standards and legal requirements
Load balancing
Increasing server resilience to digital attacks
Reliable server protection under your regulation
User-friendly management
Manage the firewall as an integrated security gateway for rented physical and virtual servers, consolidating Selectel services over a local network. Segment user permissions to improve the network security for database servers.
Processors for better performance
Hardware firewalls operate much more consistently than software solutions. Fortinet uses special ASIC-based processors optimized for performing high-performance tasks (like network traffic encryption). This allows for disburdening your servers from non-core tasks and provide stable VPN access for employees and customers.
Configured in just a few clicks
Popular firewall models (for example, Fortinet FG-100E) have already been installed in our data centers of Tier III. We will connect them to the local network and the Internet, ensure power supply and maintenance. All you need to do is configure the firewall using a simple interface. Step-by-step instructions for connection are available in the knowledge base.
Extended functionality for any purposes
Manage the firewall and VPN with no mandatory subscription and no limitations except for the performance of the equipment which was provided to you. In addition to that, you can enable paid services: network antivirus, IPS/IDS, web filtering, and other options of NGFW.
You can enable a managed solution
Let Selectel technical experts do the dedicated firewall administration work. We will perform firewall configuration and 24/7 maintenance.
Цены
* Аренда сетевого оборудования и подписок оплачивается отдельно
All prices include 20% VAT
Межсетевые экраны, готовые к работе
Fortigate 100E
Fortigate 500E
Fortigate 100E-LENC
