Free DNS hosting

DNS helps users get to a website; it also helps companies keep their websites searchable in search engines and being reachable in general.

When a user wants to get to a website, they type in its name. In order to get to the Selectel website, they need to type ’selectel.ru’ in the address bar — this is the website’s domain name. However, the servers storing data about this website do not understand human-readable format. To process the request and take the user to the website, the server needs an IP address, consisting of four numbers.

It is the DNS that converts website queries into server-readable IP addresses. It is a system that stores all domains and information about them. DNS allows people to find websites, and website owners to meet their visitors and customers.