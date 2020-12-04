Log in Sign up

Anti DDoS

Complex for filtering incoming traffic at the level of network protocols L2, L3 and L7.
Order Prices

How Mitigation Works

All incoming and outgoing traffic is forwarded to a DDoS mitigation system, where it is cleaned by special equipment. All illegitimate traffic is dumped, and only clean traffic is received by the server. Having information about outgoing traffic, the mitigation system uses additional algorithms, which increases the accuracy of filtering in TCP ACK/FIN/RST attacks to 99.9%.

Service Levels

Basic DDoS Protection

Basic Mitigation filters DDoS attacks on the L2 and L3 network protocol levels. This prevents your server’s bandwidth from being flooded. For more detailed information about cleaning traffic, please visit our knowledge base.

DDoS-GUARD website protection and acceleration

Building on our Basic DDoS Protection service, Basic Web Application Protection includes attack filtering on the L4-L7 application protocol levels. All connections to your applications are sent through a filtering system, which analyzes and cleans traffic on the application protocol level: HTTP, DNS, SIP, game protocols, etc.

Qrator Protection

Qrator Labs, the cybersecurity market leader, offers complete protection on Selectel’s infrastructure. The Qrator network automatically filters all traffic, including encrypted HTTPS traffic with or without an encryption key. For more details, please visit our knowledge base.

Features

Availability

A straightforward billing scheme where you pay only for cleaned incoming traffic.

Transparency

Detailed reports show the magnitude and duration of attacks.

Custom-built

Filtering parameters are set according to your project’s specifications.

Prices

Service
Price per month
Basic DDoS mitigation: 10 Mbps
Price per month
₽ 2,550.00
Basic DDoS mitigation: 100 Mbps
Price per month
₽ 17,850.00
Basic DDoS mitigation: 20 Mbps
Price per month
₽ 4,590.00
Basic DDoS mitigation: 50 Mbps
Price per month
₽ 9,690.00
Basic mitigation: additional IP address
Price per month
₽ 153.00

All prices include 20% VAT

Recommended Services

Dedicated Server

Rent a physical server for tasks of any complexity.

Virtual Private Cloud

Deploy projects in a few clicks in the local cloud space.

Cloud Powered by VMware

Create a private or hybrid cloud at Selectel.

Host a Server

Host your server in a modern Tier III data center.

Do you want to safeguard your resources against intruders?

Leave a request and we will contact you within a working day.

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru.