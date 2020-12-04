All incoming and outgoing traffic is forwarded to a DDoS mitigation system, where it is cleaned by special equipment. All illegitimate traffic is dumped, and only clean traffic is received by the server. Having information about outgoing traffic, the mitigation system uses additional algorithms, which increases the accuracy of filtering in TCP ACK/FIN/RST attacks to 99.9%.
How Mitigation Works
Service Levels
Basic DDoS Protection
Basic Mitigation filters DDoS attacks on the L2 and L3 network protocol levels. This prevents your server’s bandwidth from being flooded. For more detailed information about cleaning traffic, please visit our knowledge base.
DDoS-GUARD website protection and acceleration
Building on our Basic DDoS Protection service, Basic Web Application Protection includes attack filtering on the L4-L7 application protocol levels. All connections to your applications are sent through a filtering system, which analyzes and cleans traffic on the application protocol level: HTTP, DNS, SIP, game protocols, etc.
Qrator Protection
Qrator Labs, the cybersecurity market leader, offers complete protection on Selectel’s infrastructure. The Qrator network automatically filters all traffic, including encrypted HTTPS traffic with or without an encryption key. For more details, please visit our knowledge base.
Features
Availability
A straightforward billing scheme where you pay only for cleaned incoming traffic.
Transparency
Detailed reports show the magnitude and duration of attacks.
Custom-built
Filtering parameters are set according to your project’s specifications.
Prices
All prices include 20% VAT
