Content Delivery Network (CDN)

Speed up the delivery of static content
Online Stores
For a convenient online shopping experience, users want product images and the website to load as quickly as possible. CDN speeds up the website, as it distributes the workload across the servers and ensures uninterrupted delivery of product images and carts even during peak hours. As a result, the customers seamlessly make their purchases and remain loyal.
Games
To ensure that a game becomes increasingly popular and is liked by users, you need to provide instant access to updates and game content. The Content Delivery Network processes user requests faster, which enables gamers around the world to receive content and download updates at a high speed.
Food Delivery Services
With the fast loading of menu photos, users can quickly decide on their orders and immediately understand whether they want a particular dish. The CDN service will contribute to reducing the bounce rate because if your website loads quickly, customers will not want to switch to your competitors.
Online Courses
Students want to see presentations and teaching materials right away, no matter whether they join webinars or watch pre-recorded lectures. CDN ensures the delivery of content and operation of the personal account without delays and allows users to learn as effectively as in online classes.
Website Builders
Studios and agencies are trying to create websites for their customers in builder tools with stable content delivery. This is where CDN comes to the rescue. If something happens to one caching server, website users will receive content from another one nearby and will not notice any disruption to the project.
Media
Readers want to find useful information to stay up to date with the news. The Content Delivery Network increases the speed of the website and affects its rankings in the search results, as the search engines try to prioritize resources that do not keep their users waiting.
