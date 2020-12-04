Log in Sign up

Backup-as-a-Service

Protect the data in your IT systems: high-speed recovery and minimized risk of accidental deletion and software failure.
Submit Request Knowledge Base

Back Up Any Infrastructure

Make backups from your office or Selectel and third-party data centers

Dedicated Servers

Virtual Private Cloud

Cloud powered by VMware

Server Colocation

Physical servers in a different data center

Infrastructure with Veeam Backup and Replication in a different data center

Any Object

From individual files to full servers

Files

Applications

Physical servers

Virtual machines

Take Full Advantage

Back up your entire infrastructure to ensure maximum integrity

Granular recovery

Restore individual files, full volumes, and complete systems. Recover accidentally deleted documents.

Easy-to-use console and total control

Manage your own backup policies: define data types, backup frequency, and storage time. Move backups to another location or delete them.

Cloud-based storage

Store your backups in the reliable Veeam Cloud Connect® repository: volume-based billing and on-demand scaling.

Why Selectel

Highly reliable

Backups stored in Tier III Selectel data centers.

3x replication

All data copied and stored in triplicate.

Data security

Encrypted data transfers and storage.

Trusted vendor

Veeam® is the world leader in the field of data backup and copy.

Enhance Your Infrastructure

Optimize your infrastructure with services from Selectel

Content Delivery Network (CDN)

Accelerate your online projects using a network of geographically distributed servers.

Multi-Cloud

Custom cloud platforms for your business tasks.

Anti DDoS

Safeguard IT resources from hacker attacks.

Protect your information systems data

Leave a request, we will contact you within a working day and help you organize a backup.

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru.