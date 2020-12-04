Log in Sign up

1С-colocation

Colocation for servers running 1C in Selectel data centers, which meet international Tier III reliability standards and PCI DSS security requirements for banks, payment systems, and eCommerce. Selectel administrators ensure the continuous operation of your equipment.
Оставить заявку

Features

Rack space for your equipment

Licenses based on the number of workstations

Advantages

Optimum conditions

Uninterruptible power and cooling with N+1 redundancy. We continuously monitor temperature, humidity, cleanliness, and other critical indicators.

Around-the-clock security

Armed guards, coded locks, and surveillance camera ensure the data center and your servers are secure.

Reliable communication channels

100 Mbps channels with unlimited traffic.

Data security

Access to server racks is limited to only data center engineers or your employees.

Рекомендуем

Virtual Private Cloud

A scalable cloud infrastructure

Dedicated Servers

Reliable servers for any project

Server Colocation

Hosting for servers and network equipment

Cloud-Based Applications

Popular office suites in the cloud

Submit a form

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru.