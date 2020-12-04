Log in Sign up

Renting 1C in the Cloud

Deploy 1C systems in the Selectel cloud, combine your own licenses with those purchased from us and stop worrying about administration, as we will take care of infrastructure support. The cloud can be easily adapted to a changing workload. Boost or reduce capacity when the number of 1C users changes. If the system has more than five users, connect Managed Databases PostgreSQL for 1C. The service automatically configures the database, so all you have to do is to connect 1C to it.
Total: ₽ 2,756.09/месяц

All prices include 20% VAT

1C at Selectel: Cost-Effective and Safe Solution

Data are stored in accordance with the law

Selectel Cloud complies with Federal Law No. 152-FZ. With us, you can process user data in accordance with the requirements of Russian law.

Licenses can be combined

Use your own licenses, including USB keys, and combine them with ours. Rent 1C PROF and 1C CORP and pay for them on a monthly basis.

Built-in fault-tolerance

The cloud platform ensures fault-tolerance at the virtual machine level. Even in case of failure, this will not affect the operation of 1C.

We provide licenses for the migration period

Your work will continue even while your system migrates to the Selectel cloud. We will provide licenses while you transfer your 1C systems to us.

Why renting cloud-based 1C at Selectel is better than purchasing licenses

You can use various 1С configurations from anywhere in the world

You only pay for 1C platform licenses for workstations and for the operation of the application server. Such configurations, as 1C: Our Enterprise Management 8 PROF, 1C: Salary and Personnel Management 3 PROF, 1C: Accounting 3 PROF, 1C: Trade Management 11 PROF and their updates are provided free of charge and without restrictions. If you need a different 1C configuration, contact us at sales@selectel.ru.

Quickly disconnect and reconnect licenses

You can easily adapt to changes in the team. For example, if an employee leaves the company, you can easily disconnect a no longer needed license. But, if the number of users increases, the cloud can be easily adapted to the new workload.

You do not have to administer the cloud

You do not have to update, upgrade or maintain the 1C infrastructure, as Selectel administrators will take care of this. Even failures at the physical level will in no way affect the operation of 1C.

Want to find a cloud-based solution for 1C?

Leave a request and we will contact you within the same business day to help you select the server configuration for 1C.

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru.

