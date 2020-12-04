- 1C platform licenses for workstations and operation of the application server. They are priced in accordance with the established price list.
- The right to use standard 1C configurations free of charge when ordering platform licenses (not provided separately), the quantity is not limited.
- Access to 1C installation files and updates.
- Activation of rented licenses by our experts.
1C at Selectel: Cost-Effective and Safe Solution
Data are stored in accordance with the law
Selectel Cloud complies with Federal Law No. 152-FZ. With us, you can process user data in accordance with the requirements of Russian law.
Licenses can be combined
Use your own licenses, including USB keys, and combine them with ours. Rent 1C PROF and 1C CORP and pay for them on a monthly basis.
Built-in fault-tolerance
The cloud platform ensures fault-tolerance at the virtual machine level. Even in case of failure, this will not affect the operation of 1C.
We provide licenses for the migration period
Your work will continue even while your system migrates to the Selectel cloud. We will provide licenses while you transfer your 1C systems to us.
Why renting cloud-based 1C at Selectel is better than purchasing licenses
You can use various 1С configurations from anywhere in the world
You only pay for 1C platform licenses for workstations and for the operation of the application server. Such configurations, as 1C: Our Enterprise Management 8 PROF, 1C: Salary and Personnel Management 3 PROF, 1C: Accounting 3 PROF, 1C: Trade Management 11 PROF and their updates are provided free of charge and without restrictions. If you need a different 1C configuration, contact us at sales@selectel.ru.
Quickly disconnect and reconnect licenses
You can easily adapt to changes in the team. For example, if an employee leaves the company, you can easily disconnect a no longer needed license. But, if the number of users increases, the cloud can be easily adapted to the new workload.
You do not have to administer the cloud
You do not have to update, upgrade or maintain the 1C infrastructure, as Selectel administrators will take care of this. Even failures at the physical level will in no way affect the operation of 1C.
Want to find a cloud-based solution for 1C?
Leave a request and we will contact you within the same business day to help you select the server configuration for 1C.
