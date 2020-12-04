Воспользуйтесь услугами надежного хостинга
Найдите идеальную инфраструктуру для 1С
1С на выделенном сервереот ₽ 1,290 / месяц
1С в облакеот ₽ 1,100 / месяц
1С-colocationот ₽ 7,230 / месяц
Арендуйте лицензии с помесячной оплатой
1С ПРОФ
1С КОРП
Не нашли подходящий вариант?
Develop 1C Systems Together with Selectel
Hybrid Licenses
Combine your own licenses with new subscription licenses.
CORP Licenses
Use the extended capabilities of CORP to upgrade your 1C systems.
Migrating with Your Solution
Host current projects (such as, 1C: ERP) in Selectel without breaching the terms of your license.
Extended Capabilities
Connect additional services, such as backup agents, Microsoft 365 (Word, Excel, etc.), remote desktops (VDI), etc.
Solutions of any Complexity
Combine the capabilities of dedicated servers and cloud platforms to build the most efficient IT infrastructure.
24/7 Technical Support
Our engineers are always ready to help with any questions.
Почему Selectel
We will help you find the best solution for 1C
Submit a request and we will get back to you within the same business day to provide more details about the service.
You can always get a free consultation by calling us on 8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to Telegram or an e-mail to sales@selectel.ru.