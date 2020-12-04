Log in Sign up

1C Rental

Cut your costs on 1C by renting a physical server, migrating your project to the cloud, or hosting your equipment in one of Selectel’s data centers. Rent PROF and CORP licenses for 1C, operating systems, databases, and related services, such as backups, productivity applications, etc. We can help you select the future-proof infrastructure that meets your performance requirements.
Воспользуйтесь услугами надежного хостинга

Selectel — официальный партнер 1С по аренде ПО.
Лучший облачный провайдер в рейтинге команды gilev.ru — экспертов в вопросах производительности 1С.

Найдите идеальную инфраструктуру для 1С

1С на выделенном сервере

от ₽ 1,290 / месяц
Максимальная производительность
  • Высокочастотные процессоры Intel® и AMD.
  • Диски NVMe, SSD, Intel® Optane™.
  • Доступ в BIOS сервера для тонкой настройки.
  • Более 50 готовых конфигураций.
  • Конфигурации под заказ.
1С в облаке

от ₽ 1,100 / месяц
Гибкость и отказоустойчивость
  • Простое и оперативное масштабирование ресурсов.
  • Встроенные механизмы по обеспечению отказоустойчивости.
  • Автоматическая миграция систем на исправное серверное оборудование.
  • Облачные базы данных.
  • Облачные платформы на базе VMware и OpenStack.
1С-colocation

от ₽ 7,230 / месяц
Ваше оборудование в оптимальных условиях
  • Бесперебойное питание.
  • Поддержание температурного режима.
  • Охраняемые помещения.
  • 55 операторов связи для организации доступа по сети.
  • Надежные дата-центры уровня TIER III.
  • Круглосуточная техподдержка.
Арендуйте лицензии с помесячной оплатой

И переносите ранее купленные в Selectel

1С ПРОФ

Подходит для информационных баз, в которых одновременно работают не более 500 пользователей и нет повышенных требований к производительности.

1С КОРП

Предоставляет расширенные возможности: фоновое обновление конфигурации базы данных, управление нагрузкой в кластере, сервер системы взаимодействия и многое другое.

Не нашли подходящий вариант?

Обратитесь к нашим специалистам по телефону 8 (800) 555 06 75, почте sales@selectel.ru или в Telegram. Они подробнее расскажут о размещении 1С и помогут подобрать решение для вашего проекта.
Develop 1C Systems Together with Selectel

Hybrid Licenses

Combine your own licenses with new subscription licenses.

CORP Licenses

Use the extended capabilities of CORP to upgrade your 1C systems.

Migrating with Your Solution

Host current projects (such as, 1C: ERP) in Selectel without breaching the terms of your license.

Extended Capabilities

Connect additional services, such as backup agents, Microsoft 365 (Word, Excel, etc.), remote desktops (VDI), etc.

Solutions of any Complexity

Combine the capabilities of dedicated servers and cloud platforms to build the most efficient IT infrastructure.

24/7 Technical Support

Our engineers are always ready to help with any questions.

Почему Selectel

23 000+ dedicated servers
20 000+ customers
55 Internet service providers
6 of our own Tier III data centers connected by a local network
250+ engineers to maintain servers
24/7 attentive technical support

We will help you find the best solution for 1C

Submit a request and we will get back to you within the same business day to provide more details about the service.

You can always get a free consultation by calling us on  8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to  Telegram or an e-mail to  sales@selectel.ru.