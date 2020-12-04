Migrate your projects to Selectel on favorable terms

One migration equals 100 hours of in-house administrator time for other tasks or eight meetings with partners.
14 days freed up for your ambitious plans
Why it’s good to be with us
We are a major Russian provider
Over 13 years in business, we’ve helped 20,000 clients build their infrastructure. Every year, we migrate over 100 projects from other providers to Selectel.
Our own data centers
You can choose the data center nearest to your users. We have six of them in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and the Leningrad Region. All are interconnected by LAN. Come visit us to see how everything works.
Developed infrastructure
We’ve got an infrastructure solution for every project, even if you have a tricky one with countless subtle things. We lease out servers of any configuration, help you get your projects up and running quickly in the cloud, and make it easy to deploy databases and Kubernetes clusters. All this in the single control panel at my.selectel.ru.
Law No. 152-FZ compliance
Host your projects at Selectel if you process personal data of users residing in Russia. We know how to store this information according to the law and can help you bring your information systems in compliance with Law No. 152-FZ.
Always available
Our technical support is really awesome, and we’re proud of it. These guys work around the clock. They will answer any questions and tell you what you need to do to ensure that your migration to Selectel goes smoothly for you and comfortably for your users.
We’ll do it all ourselves
Getting to know the project
We want to know as much as possible about your applications and websites. This will help us determine the scope of the migration and the timeline.
Drawing up the Terms of Reference
To make sure everything goes quickly, it’s important to stick to the plan. We will draw up terms of reference to establish agreements and make sure we understand each other.
Selecting the infrastructure
Each project is unique. We’ll take everything into account and come up with a solution that works perfectly.
Migrating the system and testing it
We’ll check that everything works properly before the final migration. After the launch, we will monitor the services for a few more days.
If you want continuous support for your services, we’ll give you a discount.
Promotional Terms & Conditions
- We will migrate your system for the amount you are going to pay for Selectel services in the first month. I.e., if you plan to rent dedicated servers for ₽10,000/month, that is what we will spend on the migration. If migrating your infrastructure will cost ₽15,000, then there will be an outstanding ₽5,000 to pay.
- Both Selectel’s actual and potential customers can participate.
- Timeframes and migration options are discussed separately.
- The promotion is valid for April 1, 2021.
Want to migrate your services to Selectel for free?
Send a request, and we will contact you within one business day. We will ask you about your tasks and projects, learn in detail about your potential problems, and offer an infrastructure solution to migrate you over to.
You can always get a free consultation by calling us on 8 800 555 06 75, sending a message to Telegram or an e-mail to managed@selectel.ru.